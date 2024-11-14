Can’t Miss Alabama: Enjoy an evening at a concert or light show

Join the UAB Department of Music for an exhilarating evening of contemporary wind music as talented ensembles take the stage, weaving together a rich tapestry of modern compositions. (contributed)

UAB events

Performances include:

Nov. 14: Young Concert Artists Series: Ziggy and Miles, 7 p.m., UAB’s Alys Stephens Center Jemison Concert Hall. Meet Ziggy and Miles, Australia’s trailblazing guitarist brothers, making waves on the international stage. Winners of the 2023 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, the brothers have become the first guitar duo and second guitarists to receive the award in the organization’s 63-year history.

Nov. 17: A Gospel Symphony Celebration, 7:30 p.m., UAB’s Alys Stephens Center Jemison Concert Hall. Alabama Symphony Orchestra and UAB Department of Music present “A Gospel Symphony Celebration.” The celebration features orchestral arrangements, produced by Conductor Dr. Henry Panion III, highlighting the musicianship of the symphony orchestra while preserving the authentic sound of Gospel music.

Nov. 19: Wind Symphony and Symphony Band Concert, 7 p.m., UAB's Stephens Center Jemison Concert Hall. Join the UAB Department of Music for an exhilarating evening of contemporary wind music as these talented ensembles take the stage, weaving together a rich tapestry of modern compositions. The skilled woodwind, brass and percussion musicians will present a dynamic program that celebrates the vibrant sounds of today's composers. From traditional marches to cutting-edge works, the concert promises a diverse musical journey.

For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu or for events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine as well as the ASO and events presented by departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org/events.

Jelly Roll in concert

Save the date for the Jelly Roll concert on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The singer, songwriter and rapper is known for his unique blend of hip-hop, rock and country music. His collaborations with artists like Lil Wyte and Tech N9ne have further cemented his place in the music industry. Known for his authenticity and raw storytelling, Jelly Roll continues to inspire with his message of redemption and resilience.

Galaxy of Lights

With both walking and driving experiences, Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden offers guests of all ages the chance to experience the magic, share in the tradition and make memories together. The festivities take place Nov. 15-Dec. 31. For more information about walking nights, driving nights and dog-walking nights, visit the website . The garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Ice skating

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice Nov. 15-Jan. 20 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters must complete a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the complete holiday schedule.

Birmingham Squadron

The Birmingham Squadron will face the Oklahoma City Blue at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Make your ticket purchase here.