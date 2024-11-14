Commerce trade team leads Alabama mission to Medica in Germany

The Alabama Department of Commerce is hosting a "Made in Alabama" booth at Medica 2024 this week in Düsseldorf, Germany. The exhibition gives Alabama bioscience businesses a prime opportunity to showcase their innovations on a global stage. (contributed)

The Global Business team from the Alabama Department of Commerce led a delegation of Alabama small and midsized businesses at this week’s Medica 2024, the world’s largest event for the medical industry, being held in Germany.

Following Medica, the Alabama team will extend its bioscience-focused mission in Europe with a visit to The Netherlands, which has a flourishing life sciences environment.

As part of the trade mission to Düsseldorf, the delegation hosted a “Made in Alabama” exhibition booth at the Medica venue, offering the homegrown businesses a prime opportunity to showcase their innovations on a global stage.

Medica drew thousands of exhibitors and visitors from more than 60 countries, providing a comprehensive platform for Alabama businesses to explore new markets, foster partnerships and demonstrate their goods and services.

Focus areas of the event included imaging and diagnostics, medical equipment, laboratory innovations and cutting-edge IT solutions for the medical sector.

Christina Stimpson, chief officer of Global Business for the Department of Commerce, emphasized the importance of Alabama’s participation in this global event.

“Medica provides an unparalleled opportunity for Alabama’s bioscience and medical technology companies to connect with international partners, expand their market presence and highlight the state’s strength in innovation,” Stimpson said. “We are thrilled to support our businesses as they demonstrate Alabama’s capabilities to the world’s leading medical professionals and buyers.”

Alabama-based bioscience enterprises attending the event were BioGX, Dialytix, Endomimetics, Kalm Therapeutics, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Primordial Ventures and Reliant Glycosciences.

These enterprises represent the growing influence of Alabama’s bioscience sector, which now employs approximately 15,000 workers across the state.

With new private investment pumping more than $280 million into Alabama’s bioscience industry since 2021, the sector is well-positioned for continued growth. Leading institutions like UAB and HudsonAlpha in Huntsville are driving breakthroughs in disease research, while Southern Research in Birmingham is making strides in drug discovery and development.

The bioscience industry contributes an estimated $7 billion annually to Alabama’s economy, according to BioAlabama, further reinforcing the state’s role as a leader in life-changing innovations.

While in The Netherlands, the Alabama team will visit Maastricht University and the Brightlands Chemelot Campus, home to 130 companies in fields such as green chemistry and biomedical applications.

The stop also features a pitch exchange between Alabama and Dutch companies.

The team will move on to Eindhoven, where members of the delegation will participate in an “Invest Alabama” presentation and roundtable discussion.

The visit was organized by the European Chamber of Commerce — the Netherlands and the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Atlanta.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.