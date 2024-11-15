James Spann: Sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights for Alabama

BLUE SKY: We have a cloudless sky across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s over the northern counties and low 70s over south Alabama. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows mostly in the 40s, but colder pockets across north Alabama will dip into the 30s.

FINE FALL WEEKEND: The weather could not be better across Alabama — sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. We will be close to 70 Saturday, followed by low to mid 70s Sunday. The low Sunday morning will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Monday, but we will bring in a chance of showers Tuesday ahead of a sharp cold front. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Then, the coolest air so far this season rolls into the state Wednesday and Thursday. With lingering clouds and some drizzle, temperatures will likely hold in the 40s all day Thursday over the Tennessee Valley, with low 50s to the south. Lows drop into the 30s by Friday, and colder spots across north and central Alabama will see a freeze by Saturday morning, Nov. 23.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sara, with winds of 50 mph, is hugging the coast of Honduras this afternoon. It will move inland over the weekend, and the National Hurricane Center expects the system to dissipate over Mexico by Sunday night. Given the strong wind shear and cooler waters, no tropical redevelopment is expected over the Gulf of Mexico.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: It will be a perfect night for high school playoff games t0night, a clear sky with temperatures falling through the 50s.

On Saturday, Auburn hosts Louisiana-Monroe at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:45 a.m. kickoff). Expect a sun-filled sky with temperatures rising from the mid 60s at kickoff to near 70 by the final whistle.

Alabama hosts Mercer Saturday (1 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The sky will be sunny with temperatures between 68 and 71 degrees.

UAB plays at Memphis (7 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff into the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Around 4:20 p.m., an isolated thunderstorm merged with a squall line over southwest Huntsville, near Redstone Arsenal, and within minutes an F4 tornado dropped from the sky, moving through the southern part of the city.

It would destroy or damage 80 businesses, three churches, a dozen apartment buildings and more than 1,000 cars. It moved on, climbing over Garth Mountain, demolishing Jones Valley Elementary School and destroying 259 homes in the Jones Valley area. The tornado killed 21 people and injured 463. Unfortunately, there was no tornado warning until several minutes after the twister touched down; this was before Doppler Radar was in operational use in Alabama.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.