The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Week 12
Alabama is coming off a big win against LSU, and Auburn is coming off a bye week. Both are facing non-conference opponents, with the Crimson Tide hosting Mercer and the Tigers hosting Louisiana-Monroe. The Next Round looks at those games and some of the bigger matchups with playoff implications in this week’s college football preview.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.