United Way of East Central Alabama packages 50,000 meals on Day of Action

More than 250 volunteers packaged meals for United Way of East Central Alabama’s Day of Action. (Image courtesy of Alabama Power)

The floor of Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State was packed with people Nov. 7, but no one was there for a basketball game.

The bustling crowd of 250 volunteers were taking part in the annual United Way of East Central Alabama’s Day of Action, packaging more than 50,000 meals to be distributed to local community food banks this holiday season. Inside each kit were packages of macaroni and cheese and apple-cinnamon oatmeal, with each package having been assembled with ingredients put together by the volunteers.

“Food insecurity is growing in our communities because families are paying bills and food is falling by the wayside, and so being able to provide these meals to our food banks is critical,” said Jessica Smith, director of community engagement for United Way of East Central Alabama. “The timing is great – we do it right around the holidays when kids are starting to get out of school. That way, when families are visiting the food banks, they’re getting shelf-stable food that can go home with them while their kids are out of school.

“It’s stuff that can easily be fixed, that, if that’s the only thing that somebody is eating during the day, it has all the protein and nutrients that they need to be healthy for that day.”

The packaged food will be distributed to local food banks across Calhoun, Cleburne and Randolph counties in east Alabama.

Volunteers of the Alabama Power Service Organization pose for a photo while packaging meals. (Image courtesy of Alabama Power) Volunteers assemble ingredients for the 50,000 meals packaged at Day of Action. (Image courtesy of Alabama Power) Members of APSO’s Eastern Division Chapter were happy to help in United Way of East Central Alabama’s mission. (Image courtesy of Alabama Power)

A variety of organizations, businesses and individuals composed the crowd of volunteers at the Day of Action, including employees of Alabama Power and its Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO).

“Day of Action represents what can be accomplished when the greater community comes together to support those who need assistance the most,” said Jacki-Lyn Lowry, community relations manager for Alabama Power’s Eastern Division. “We are proud to partner with the United Way of East Central Alabama by volunteering in this annual event that provides hope to so many individuals across the three-county region in which the meals are distributed.”

Volunteer opportunities like Day of Action take place throughout the year but are even more important as the holiday season approaches. Smith noted there is always a need for volunteers at soup kitchens or shelters like Martha’s Hope as well as donations.

“It’s important at all times of the year, but this time of the year especially because we have so many in our communities that are in need,” she said. “This is an opportunity to give back to something that’s bigger than you. Oftentimes we want to figure out how to get involved and how to give back, but we don’t know how – so it’s important to find somewhere that tugs at your heart strings and get involved and to donate and to volunteer.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with the United Way of East Central Alabama or to donate, click here. To learn more about how APSO helps local communities, click here.