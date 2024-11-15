Volunteers clean Birmingham’s Enon Ridge Trail for National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17

In honor of National Take a Hike Day on Sunday, Nov. 17, community volunteers "spruced up" Enon Ridge Trail in north Birmingham. John Valekis, Regulatory Planning manager at Alabama Power and a member of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), was among those helping to refresh the trail. The cleanup team, including seven additional APSO volunteers, staff from the Freshwater Land Trust and the Birmingham Stallions professional football team, spent about four hours Nov. 14 cleaning the trail. (Curtis Bowden / Alabama Power)

There’s no better way to celebrate National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17 than taking a refreshing walk on a beautiful Alabama trail.

That is one reason Curtis Bowden, who grew up in Birmingham enjoying the outdoors and walking the local trails, said it’s important to keep the state’s natural resources and trails clean.

Bowden was among 15 volunteers who met early Thursday morning, Nov. 14, to clean the 1.2-mile Enon Ridge trail in north Birmingham.

APSO’s O’Nesha Burke joined several community volunteers in cleaning Enon Ridge Trail in north Birmingham for four hours Nov. 14. (Curtis Bowden / Alabama Power) APSO’s John Valekis was among several community volunteers who refreshed Enon Ridge Trail in north Birmingham on Nov. 14. (Curtis Bowden / Alabama Power)

The work was not only an ode to National Take a Hike Day, Bowden noted, but a way of helping to keep a local trail accessible for the Enon Ridge community. The day celebrates the ease of access and beauty of the U.S. trail system, which includes more than 60,000 miles of trails nationwide. The Yellowhammer State has hundreds of miles of hiking trails, serving as a haven for outdoor adventure seekers. Alabama Power has hiking trails at The Preserves on several company lakes, with undeveloped lands that will remain in a natural state for generations to come.

The cleanup drew five volunteers from the Birmingham Stallions, the city’s professional football team, staff members of the Freshwater Land Trust, community leaders from the Enon Ridge area and eight volunteers of the Magic City Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO).

Bowden, a member of the Junior Board of the Freshwater Land Trust, was one of the organizers of the event.

“The Freshwater Land Trust is a great partner; they care for and conserve land across the Central Alabama region,” said Bowden, who has worked at Alabama Power for six years. “They have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into the Red Rock Trail System here in Birmingham, and today they graciously supplied gloves, trash bags and other tools to ensure that our trail cleanup is successful.”

Bowden’s mission on the Junior Board of the Trust includes keeping Alabama’s trail system in good condition and available to everyone.

“Anytime you can get out in nature, whether it’s hiking or walking a trail, it’s a great way to exercise and stay healthy, mentally and physically,” said Bowden, regulatory staff analyst in Regulatory Policy and Planning at Alabama Power. “I personally love being out in nature. The trail system the Freshwater Land Trust manages is a great opportunity not only for me but for others in our community to get outside. Today’s cleanup ensures that this trail is accessible for the community. Children can walk to school and adults can exercise on a clean recreational path.”

The Enon Ridge volunteer cleanup group was composed of APSO members, staff of the Freshwater Land Trust and the Birmingham Stallions professional football team. (Curtis Bowden / Alabama Power)

Volunteers worked from 9 a.m. to noon as they picked up trash while walking the trail. On their way back, they scoured the trail and surrounding areas for remaining debris they didn’t remove the first time.

In all, the group collected 49 bags of trash, which included plastic bottles, tires, chairs and other debris. Other APSO volunteers were LeAundra Baker, Power Delivery; O’Nesha Burke, Asset Accounting; Bryan Chatman, Finance and Corporate Planning; Marc Harton, Forecasting; Markell Heilbron, Corporate Strategy and Responsibility; Melissa Holmes, Revenue Accounting; and John Valekis, Regulatory Planning.

Bowden said the team members were satisfied with their accomplishment. Seeing the difference they made – leaving the trail clean and pristine – gave everybody a good feeling.

“I love getting out when I can, personally, but also professionally, like this,” he said. “I’m fortunate to work at Alabama Power, where we have an organization like APSO that can dedicate people and time to come out here and make an impact in the communities we serve.”