Scott Martin: Near picture-perfect fall weekend across Alabama

A VERY NICE FALL SATURDAY: After a chilly start with early morning lows in the upper 30s to the mid 40s, daytime highs will top out in the upper 60s to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Auburn vs. Louisiana-Monroe (11:45 a.m. kickoff, Jordan-Hare Stadium) — Expect a bright, sunny sky throughout the game. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s at kickoff and rise to near 70 degrees by the final whistle.

Alabama vs. Mercer (1 p.m. kickoff, Bryant-Denny Stadium) — Sunny conditions will prevail in Tuscaloosa as well. Temperatures during the game will range from 68 to 71 degrees — perfect football weather.

UAB at Memphis (7 p.m. kickoff, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium) — For the Blazers’ evening game in Memphis, the sky will be clear with crisp conditions. Temperatures will start in the low 60s at kickoff and drop into the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

SUNDAY: Ridging continues to hang out over the Southeast, keeping our weather very nice. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll get one more nice day on Monday before a cold front moves into the state on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny through the daylight hours, with clouds moving in late. Some locations could see showers around or just after midnight. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The cold front will move through Alabama on Tuesday and into the early morning Wednesday, bringing solid rain chances to the state. We also have the potential of the remnants of Tropical Storm Sarah moving up over the Gulf Coast. If that plays out, we’ll have scattered showers and storms over the northern half, with rain and storms likely over the south. The highest coverage looks to take place during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have another low moving across the northern portions of the state on Wednesday that will bring another chance of showers. Any showers look to stay over the Tennessee Valley and north, while the rest of the state will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Cold air will begin to be pulled into the state, as highs top out in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

BIG COOLDOWN TO END THE WORK WEEK: On Thursday, we’ll see daytime highs reach only the 50s, while 30s to lower 40s can be expected before sunrise. Widespread 30s can be expected to start the day Friday, and frost advisories will likely be issued. It will remain cool and dry, with highs in the lower 50s to right around 60.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sara remains largely unchanged, maintaining deep convection north of its center and a tighter band to the west, with winds holding steady at 50 mph. The storm has stalled but is expected to slowly drift westward before moving toward Belize late Sunday as a ridge strengthens to its north. No significant intensification is forecast due to Sara’s broad structure and possible land interaction, with the system likely weakening into a remnant low near the southern Yucatán Peninsula. The primary concern remains catastrophic flash flooding, with significant rainfall already reported along the north coast and mountainous regions of Honduras. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.