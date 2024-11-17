Alabama native Meredith Riley Stewart’s award-winning comedy ‘For When You Get Lost’ premieres on VOD

An award-winning indie comedy film produced by Alabama native Meredith Riley Stewart is newly available for digital rental and purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu/Fandango at Home.

“For When You Get Lost,” which won multiple awards at four film festivals, is a road-trip comedy combining family drama, humor and self-discovery against the scenic backdrop of the Pacific Coast.

Stewart is a native of Phenix City and a 2001 graduate of the University of Alabama who now lives in Los Angeles. She has remained involved with the university as an advisory board member for the Department of Theatre and Dance, as well as with the Blackburn Institute and the National Alumni Association.

In the film, June Stevenson, played by Jennifer Sorenson, journeys through craft breweries, scenic vistas and family confrontations as she attempts to bridge the gaps with her siblings. Inspired by a real-life road trip, the story explores the humor and tension of family relationships, directed by Michelle Steffes in her feature debut. Stewart produced the film along with Sorenson, Kerry Carlock and Alethea Root.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Alderfer (“A.P. Bio”), Aja Bair (“Euphoria”), Cat Hammons (“Yellowstone”), Adam Chambers (“B Positive”) and Brian Thomas Smith (“The Big Bang Theory”).

The film’s awards on the festival circuit include:

Austin Film Festival 2023 – Audience Award and Best Comedy.

Cinetopia Film Festival 2024 – Audience Award and Best U.S. Narrative Feature.

Durango Film Festival 2024 – Audience Award and Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature.

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024 – Audience Choice and Best Narrative Feature.

Stewart’s first feature as producer, “The Greatest Inheritance,” was filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley and is available on Amazon. Stewart also acted in the film with Mena Suvari and Jaleel White. Stewart’s short film “American Dream” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and earned Best Acting honors at the LA Shorts Fest and the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short at the Seattle Film Festival.

She is developing her next feature, “Church & State,” based on an award-winning Off-Broadway play.