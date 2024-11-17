Helena named first-ever Healthy Alabama Community

Helena served as the pilot city for the Healthy Alabama Communities program. The city has improved access to physical activity by connecting trails and sidewalks throughout the community. It also plans to install water bottle filling stations at its facilities and is partnering with a church to create a food pantry. (contributed)

The city of Helena was recently awarded the first Healthy Alabama Community designation at the Alabama League of Municipalities’ (ALM) 2024 Graduation and Awards Ceremonies at Perdido Beach Resort.

The Healthy Alabama Communities program was developed in 2022 in partnership with Alabama Communities of Excellence, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to support communities and community leaders in identifying and implementing policy, system and environmental changes to improve the health of all community members.

Helena Mayor Brian Puckett volunteered Helena to participate as the pilot community. Under his leadership and with the support of his staff, Helena has been successful in improving access to physical activity by connecting trails and sidewalks throughout its municipality. One example is the plan to construct additional paved trails within the trail system that will allow people to see the Cahaba lilies; make their way to Amphitheater Park, where Buck Creek has a kayak landing to the Cahaba River; or head to the new 104-acre sports and leisure complex.

“We are proud to award Mayor Puckett and the city of Helena the first Healthy Alabama Community designation in Alabama,” ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran said. “ALM is excited to partner with such great agencies to help improve the health of Alabamians by providing access to nutrition and physical activities throughout our communities. When you prioritize health in your community, it spurs other opportunities for economic growth and, in turn, helps strengthen Alabama’s economy.”

To allow Helena residents a more sustainable way to carry and access water, the city plans to install water bottle filling stations at the new sports complex, City Hall and existing facilities. Furthermore, Helena has plans to provide space for its senior citizens to gather and receive meals at its new City Hall. The city is also partnering with a local church to support a food pantry for all residents to access.

A spinoff from the Scale Back Alabama program, Healthy Alabama Communities provides a greater holistic view of health in all facets — access to nutrition, physical activities and support for breastfeeding mothers. Communities can support their members in achieving healthy behaviors by providing opportunities for safe physical activity and convenient access to nutritious foods.

“The Healthy Alabama Communities program is a great tool to put your residents first. The training given through the program was informative and easily laid out for all of our key stakeholders to come together from different areas of the city to work with one common goal of providing new and innovative ways to provide our residents with easy access to key health areas,” Puckett said. “I encourage every city in the state to take advantage of this new program to serve your residents in continuing to build a healthy and vibrant community.”

Communities can use the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan (ALPAN) to guide decisions that help create healthy opportunities and environments. The plan is also used as a guide to assist communities in qualifying for the Healthy Alabama Communities designation. Developed by the Alabama Wellness Alliance, ALPAN contains evidence-based physical activity and nutrition strategies to improve health using collaborative and consistent approaches.

“Community leaders and stakeholders play a critical part in making sure there are resources and opportunities for healthy, active lifestyles,” said Molly Killman, director of the ADPH Nutrition and Physical Activity Division. “When local governments create active environments to support healthy choices, community members will engage in healthy behaviors and live longer, happier lives.”

To learn more about the Healthy Alabama Communities program, visit healthyalcommunities.org.