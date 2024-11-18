Stillman College reception announces $3.2 million in donations during 30 Days of Giving campaign … so far

Stillman College’s 30 Days of Giving fundraising campaign has brought in $3.2 million in donations … so far. (Stillman College)

A Community Giving Reception held on Nov. 6 celebrating the significant contributions of Stillman College to the West Alabama community highlighted more than $3 million in donations from an array of supporters, including corporations, community leaders, college leadership, staff, students and alumni.

The reception highlighted the collective giving efforts of prominent organizations, including the Alabama Power Foundation, Google, Wells Fargo, Dr. Charles and Susan Stillman (great-grandson of Stillman College founder Dr. Charles Allen Stillman), and the Stillman College Board of Trustees. Together they raised $3,260,000 in support of education and community enrichment.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity and support from the Alabama Power Foundation and all our partners,” said Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda Page. “Alabama Power has taken the lead as an industry leader supporting our college, and they are more than just a financial contributor. They regularly provide guidance, volunteers and opportunities to engage our students. Their comprehensive support is vital in helping us continue our mission to educate and empower the next generation of leaders.”

The evening was a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives the success of Stillman College and its impact on the broader community. The donation from the Alabama Power Foundation underscores the Foundation’s commitment to supporting educational institutions that foster growth, innovation and community development.

“We are honored to support Stillman College in its mission to provide exceptional education and community service,” said Alabama Power Western Division Vice President Jill Stork. “This donation is a reflection of our belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities. At Alabama Power, we have a strong commitment to the success of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and it is a key initiative of our company to ensure these institutions thrive and continue to make a profound impact.”

Stillman College has long been a pillar of the West Alabama community, providing a nurturing environment for academic excellence and personal growth. The money donated will be instrumental in furthering the college’s programs and initiatives, ensuring that students receive the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

The Community Giving Reception was a night of celebration, reflection and inspiration, as attendees honored the achievements of Stillman College and looked forward to a future of continued collaboration and success.

The event coincides with Stillman College’s 30 Days of Giving online fundraising campaign through Dec. 3. To learn more about ways to support Stillman College during the fundraising effort, visit Give1876.Stillman.edu. You can search for a program you wish to support or give an unrestricted gift to the “Stillman College Day of Giving” project.