Gov. Ivey: Rural Alabama making ‘exciting progress’ as growth builds

Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials touted Alabama’s successes in rural economic development at the state's 2024 rural summit in Prattville. (contributed)

Economic momentum is accelerating in Alabama’s rural counties, with new investments and job creation reaching impressive levels in the past year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced. This progress underscores a promising outlook for the state’s rural communities.

Speaking to a gathering of rural economic developers in Prattville, Ivey highlighted the rollout of Alabama’s new strategic economic growth plan, Catalyst, and the successful implementation of the SEEDS program to speed the development of new industrial sites.

She noted that in 2023, Alabama’s targeted rural counties saw more than $1.7 billion in new capital investment and 1,700 new job commitments, driven by multiple facility launches and expansion projects.

Ivey expressed gratitude to Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair for her leadership at the Alabama Department of Commerce since taking office earlier this year.

“I’m proud to say that thanks to Secretary McNair’s leadership and the commitment of our rural development partners, 2024 is bringing exciting progress in attracting new investment and job growth across our rural counties,” Ivey said.

The governor and McNair celebrated these achievements with rural economic developers at Central Alabama Community College – Prattville, on the final day of the three-day rural summit.

Organized by Brenda Tuck, rural development manager at the Department of Commerce, the summit also featured events in Dadeville and Alexander City. Key speakers included Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield and AIDT Director Ed Castile.

The event coincided with the release of the 2023 Rural Report, which details sustained growth across rural Alabama. The report reveals that following $1.8 billion in new investment and 1,900 job commitments in 2022, rural Alabama continued to see robust activity in 2023.

The growth was led by the automotive, forestry, aerospace and advanced materials sectors:

Automotive: 11 projects with 329 job commitments and $278 million in new capital investment.

Forestry: 10 projects adding 185 jobs and $299 million in investment.

Aerospace: three projects yielding 120 jobs and $4.4 million in investment.

Metals and advanced materials: three projects adding 96 jobs and $22.6 million in investment.

Rural Alabama has also celebrated major projects in 2024, including a LIFT Academy aviation training center at Tuskegee’s historic Moton Field and a $58 million Conecuh Sausage production facility in Andalusia.

These investments, alongside broadband expansion and Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) grants exceeding $7 million, are positioning rural areas for a transformative future.

“Alabama’s rural communities are the backbone of our state’s economic strength, and the new investments in these areas are creating transformative opportunities,” McNair said. “By teaming with local partners and leveraging strategic programs like SEEDS, we are committed to fostering sustainable growth that benefits every Alabamian.

“Our objective is to ensure that Alabama’s rural regions are positioned for a prosperous future, one that welcomes new industries and supports local workforce development.”

McNair praised Tuck and her team for their collaboration with statewide partners, which has been essential in positioning Alabama’s rural regions for growth and job creation.

“The conditions for growth are ripe in rural Alabama, and we are fully dedicated to ensuring that our rural communities reap the rewards of these new investments,” Tuck said. “By working closely with our partners, we’re turning challenges into opportunities and delivering lasting economic benefits to the people of Alabama.”

During 2023, Tuck’s team expanded the Simulated Training and Readiness program, launched the Site Analysis Improvement and Development program and collaborated extensively with training and education partners. The 2023 rural summit was held in Prattville and Selma.

Read more about rural Alabama.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.