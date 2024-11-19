James Spann: Drier days ahead for Alabama; much colder by Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread across southeast Alabama this afternoon. Large areas of rain are also over some of the northern and central counties. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s.

Rain will end across the state tonight as a cold front moves on to the east; temperatures will hold between 67 and 72 degrees through the day.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will be dry with a cooling trend. The highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday, but on Thursday highs across north Alabama drop into the 50s with a brisk north wind. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over parts of north Alabama Friday as the cold air continues to roll into the Deep South. Temperatures will be in the 30s early Friday across most of the state.

THE WEEKEND: The coldest morning will come early Saturday; many communities across north Alabama will see a freeze, and frost is likely deep into south Alabama. Look for a sun-filled sky both days; highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday, followed by 60s statewide Sunday.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: For now, most of the state looks dry Monday and Tuesday, followed by unsettled weather over the latter half of the week. Looks like there will be some risk of rain or storms on Thanksgiving, but it is too early for a specific forecast.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days. Hurricane season ends in 11 days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather will be clear and cold for the high school playoff games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the 30s by the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, UAB will host Rice at Protective Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a clear, cold evening in Lee County with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Alabama will be on the road, taking on Oklahoma in Norman (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F4 tornado struck the town of Bethany, Oklahoma. Between 9:30 a.m. and 9:58 a.m., it moved north-northeast from 3 miles west of the Oklahoma City limits and hit the eastern part of Bethany. About 110 homes and 700 other buildings, about a fourth of the town, were damaged or destroyed. Near the end of the damage path, 3.5 miles northeast of Wiley Post Airfield, the tornado hit the Camel Creek School. Buildings blew apart just as the students were falling to the floor and looking for shelter, and five students and a teacher were killed. A total of 23 people were killed and 150 more were injured, 77 seriously.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.