Sweet Grown Alabama gift boxes make shopping at home easy this holiday season

The 2024 Sweet Grown Alabama gift box is full of good things grown and made by Alabama farmers and companies. (Sweet Grown Alabama)

Want to keep your hard-earned dollars in Alabama this holiday season? You can support your community and local farmers by giving those on your list a Sweet Grown Alabama gift box.

Sweet Grown Alabama is the state’s nonprofit agricultural branding program. It promotes Alabama farms and farmers markets and urges support for restaurants that use locally sourced ingredients.

The gift box includes a variety of products grown in Alabama. Boxes are $68 delivered directly to the recipient of your choice, or $58 for pick-up in Montgomery. Purchasers have the opportunity to include a personalized gift note if they wish.

Boxes include:

Order gift boxes here. Orders must be placed by Dec. 6.