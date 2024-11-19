Sweet Grown Alabama gift boxes make shopping at home easy this holiday season
Want to keep your hard-earned dollars in Alabama this holiday season? You can support your community and local farmers by giving those on your list a Sweet Grown Alabama gift box.
Sweet Grown Alabama is the state’s nonprofit agricultural branding program. It promotes Alabama farms and farmers markets and urges support for restaurants that use locally sourced ingredients.
The gift box includes a variety of products grown in Alabama. Boxes are $68 delivered directly to the recipient of your choice, or $58 for pick-up in Montgomery. Purchasers have the opportunity to include a personalized gift note if they wish.
Boxes include:
- Gingerbread pecans from Alabama Pecan Company
- Strawberry jam from Boozer Farms
- Honey with a dipper from Epic Family Farms
- Bath bombs from Green Acres Organic Pharms
- S’mores peanut butter from Medders Family Farm
- Peanut brittle from Priester’s Pecans
- Garlic jalapeño pickles from 4G Farms
- A Sweet Grown Alabama Christmas ornament
Order gift boxes here. Orders must be placed by Dec. 6.