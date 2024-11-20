Alabama Power honored as GE Vernova’s inaugural Partner of the Year

From left, Scott Reese, CEO of GE Vernova Electrification Software, with Alabama Power's Melanie Miller, General Manager of Data and Technology, and Scott Moore, Senior Vice President of Power Delivery, at the presentation of GE Vernova's inaugural Partner of the Year award to Alabama Power. (contributed)

In a ceremony Nov. 6, Alabama Power was named GE Vernova‘s inaugural Partner of the Year. The award was presented by Scott Reese, CEO of GE Vernova Electrification Software, to Scott Moore, senior vice president of Power Delivery at Alabama Power, and Melanie Miller, general manager of Alabama Power Data and Technology. This accolade celebrates the exceptional collaboration between the two companies in enhancing GE Vernova’s Electrification Software and underscores the strength and impact of their partnership.

Since November 2014, Alabama Power has been using GE Vernova’s Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), a sophisticated tool designed to optimize the distribution of electricity and improve service reliability. Over the past decade, this partnership has flourished, with Alabama Power playing a pivotal role in refining and advancing the ADMS technology. The company’s continuous feedback and innovative suggestions have driven substantial improvements, making the software more efficient and user-friendly for both support teams and end customers.

In his remarks, Reese expressed deep appreciation for Alabama Power’s unwavering commitment to excellence. “Alabama Power has been an exceptional partner to us for well over two decades,” he said. “We see Alabama Power as a leader in the industry, and we appreciate their collaborative partnership, which continues to make us both better together. We look forward to continuing this relationship as we drive even greater outcomes for Alabama Power and Southern Company utility customers, enabling affordability and reliability.”

One of the standout features of ADMS is its Fault Isolation and Service Restoration (FISR) capability. Since its implementation, FISR has been instrumental in mitigating the impact of power outages. It has prevented approximately 2 million customer outages since 2019, highlighting the system’s critical role in maintaining reliable power distribution.

Moore and Miller accepted the award on behalf of Alabama Power, expressing their gratitude and reaffirming their commitment to continued innovation and collaboration. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams,” Moore said. “We are proud of what we have achieved together with GE Vernova and look forward to many more years of successful partnership.”

The recognition of Alabama Power as GE Vernova’s Partner of the Year not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future innovations. As both companies continue to work together, their shared goal remains clear: to enhance the reliability and efficiency of power delivery systems, ensuring that customers enjoy the dependable service they count on.