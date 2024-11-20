These Birmingham, Alabama eateries can help you with your Thanksgiving meal

Big Spoon Creamery is offering Pumpkin Brown Butter Cake, Espresso Black Bottom Ice Cream Pie and Brown Butter Pecan Big Spoon Bars for Thanksgiving pre-order. (contributed)

If you’re already starting to feel overwhelmed thinking about all of the preparation and cooking that comes with Thanksgiving, here are some Birmingham-area eateries that can help.

If you want showstopper desserts that your family and guests will be talking about long past the holidays, check out these offerings from Big Spoon Creamery.

The Big Spoon Bar – Brown Butter Pecan (6-pack): $36; features brown butter ice cream, candied pecans, dark chocolate “shell” and a garnish of edible gold glitter.

Espresso Black Bottom Ice Cream Pie (serves 10-12): $60; includes a dark chocolate crust, layers of Big Spoon’s chocolate and espresso ice creams, malted fudge and torched Swiss meringue.

Pumpkin Brown Butter Cake (serves 20-25): $100; Features layers of spiced pumpkin cake, brown butter cream cheese frosting, a salted caramel glaze, gingersnap crumble and pumpkin seeds.

Order online here with pick-up available from Monday, Nov. 25 to Wednesday, Nov. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. at any Big Spoon Creamery location, including:

Avondale (4000 Third Ave. South, Birmingham)

Homewood (927 Oxmoor Road, Homewood)

Huntsville (201 Jefferson St. North Suite J, Huntsville)

One of Birmingham’s newest restaurants is offering a non-traditional dessert that just might become a new tradition on your holiday table.

Miso Custard Tart (serves 12): $70; Includes whipped cream with a brûléed top.

To order, call the restaurant at 205-829-1625. Deposit or full payment is required to purchase, and pick-up is available at the restaurant (1625 Second Ave. South, Birmingham) during regular business hours (Monday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.) through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Birmingham fine dining restaurant known for grilled and smoked meats is offering the perfect centerpiece for your table.

Smoked Airline Turkey Breast (2-2½ pounds to serve six to eight people): $75.

To order, call the restaurant at 205-438-7000. Pick-up is available at the restaurant (2013 Second Ave. North, Birmingham) on Wednesday, Nov. 27.