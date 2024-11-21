Alabama A&M wins AABE’s third annual HBCU Energy Hackathon hosted by Alabama Power

Alabama A&M team members with their pitch coaches and Ralph Williams Jr., vice president of Alabama Power's Birmingham Division. (contributed)

Students from five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) recently squared off in the third annual HBCU Energy Hackathon presented by the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE). The event featured teams from Alabama A&M University, Tuskegee University, Talladega College, Lawson State Community College and Trenholm State Community College competing for prizes totaling $17,500.

The Birmingham Chapter of AABE partnered with the Alabama Power Foundation to present the hackathon, held Oct. 29 at Alabama Power headquarters in downtown Birmingham. Students worked with pitch coaches to develop their ideas on “Affordable Housing and Energy Efficiency.” The teams were scored on creativity, innovation, potential impact and presentation delivery.

“Watt Hackers” of Alabama A&M University took home the first-place prize of $10,000.

The second-place prize of $5,000 went to “The 24 Karat Tigers” of Tuskegee University, and taking the third-place prize of $2,500 was “The Tornadoes” of Talladega College, which was last year’s winner.

The HBCU Energy Hackathon is just one facet of Alabama Power’s and the Alabama Power Foundation’s ongoing support of Alabama HBCUs. So far this year, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to support HBCU institutions and students.

“The Alabama Power Foundation believes in the power of education and innovation to drive positive change in our communities,” said Staci Brown Brooks, Alabama Power Foundation president. “By partnering with the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) to invest in HBCU students, we are not only fostering the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers but also ensuring that diverse perspectives are at the forefront of tackling issues like affordable housing and energy efficiency.”

Students participating in this year’s competition were Gabriel Chambers, Taylor Pippins, Sunday Ochigbo, Thabo Traore and Emilio Angel Gallon from Alabama A&M; Kirsten Hill, Morgan James, Everett “CJ” Mason Jr., Nathon Tubbs and Tyriq Turner from Tuskegee University; Izu Mba, Ayo Oyeniyi, Thabhelo Duve, Natalie Nedd and Chané Rodriquez from Talladega College; Dayja Brown, Alberto Perez, Nicholas Skipper and Rodrick Lee from Trenholm State; and Matthew Gray, Jamon Robinson, Alicia Franklin, Noble Rasheed and Jaidyn Cowans from Lawson State.

Volunteers from Alabama Power and sister companies Southern Nuclear and Southern Company Services worked with students as pitch coaches, including Deidra Garrett, SNC, cyber security manager (AABE); Celesia Woodfin, APC, customer care associate senior (AABE); Toni Reed, APC, custodial contract coordinator (AABE); Laconya Crenshaw, APC, compliance staff coordinator (AABE); Portia Williams, APC, market specialist (AABE); Chris Whitfield, SNC, design manager (AABE); James Tolbert, APC, Forestry and R/W specialist; Toby Chu, SCS, environmental specialist (ACTION); Leslie Bass, COM, IS systems manager; and JeMargus Ward, APC, substation maintenance engineer.

Serving as judges were Earl Berry, SNC VP, Engineering Nuclear; Chris Blake, APC assistant treasurer; Miller Girvin, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama COO; and Monica McShan, SCS manager, Supplier Inclusion.

Students from the Ramsay High School Engineering Academy in Birmingham also attended the hackathon.

In addition to tackling a critical energy issue, the event also provides networking opportunities, exposure to energy careers and mentorship from energy professionals. Uniquely, students can collaborate and innovate as a team to solve a real-world energy problem about affordable housing and energy efficiency.

The AABE Birmingham Chapter, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit organization and one of nine chapters in the Southeast Region. Its mission is to provide direct input into the deliberations and developments of energy policies, regulations, emerging technologies and environmental issues.

AABE chapters are dedicated to promoting and building awareness around energy, energy issues and sustainability by offering community engagement opportunities and innovative educational programs. Another focus for AABE is encouraging African American students to pursue careers in energy-related fields.

“I’m truly inspired by the innovation displayed by the students in this year’s hackathon,” said Deidra Garrett, AABE Birmingham Chapter president and a cyber security manager at Southern Nuclear. “The ideas they presented were empathetic and economically conscientious for low-income households looking for affordable energy conservation solutions.”

Learn more about the American Association of Blacks in Energy at AABE.org. Learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation at powerofgood.com.