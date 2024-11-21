Can’t Miss Alabama: ‘Chicago the Musical’ brings show-stopping performances to Birmingham

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Chicago the Musical’

“Chicago,” the hit musical, is underway through Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Produced by Apex Touring, “Chicago” is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, “Chicago” is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids. Tickets are available for purchase at broadwayinbirmingham.com, bjcc.org and ticketmaster.com. For more information about “Chicago,” visit chicagoontour.

The Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago” will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage through Nov. 24. (Jeremy Daniel) The Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago” will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage through Nov. 24. (Jeremy Daniel) The Tony Award-winning musical “Chicago” will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage through Nov. 24. (Jeremy Daniel)

Jelly Roll in concert Singer, songwriter and rapper Jelly Roll will be performing Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. In 2023, the performer won three CMT Music Awards, including Male Video of the Year and Digital-First Performance of the Year. Jelly Roll is known for his unique blend of hip-hop, rock and country music among collaborations with artists like Lil Wyte and Tech N9ne. Tickets can be purchased here. Tree Lighting featuring Taylor Hicks

Celebrate the holidays at the eighth annual Tree Lighting hosted by “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks Saturday, Nov. 23, in downtown OWA. Enjoy performances by Hicks, Luminary Entertainment Company and Ballet Pensacola, including Christmas stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The countdown to light the 36-foot-tall Christmas tree will be followed by fireworks and a synchronized tree light show. Follow OWA for upcoming Christmas events.

Taylor Hicks will host OWA’s Tree Lighting Nov. 23. (contributed) Taylor Hicks will host OWA’s Tree Lighting Nov. 23. (contributed)

Ice skating

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 20, at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skaters must complete a waiver before participating. Follow this link for the complete holiday schedule. The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.

Christmas at the Falls

Celebrate the holiday season with Noccalula Falls and the city of Gadsden at Christmas at the Falls from Friday, Nov. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 4. There will be millions of lights on paths winding throughout the park as well as holiday displays and decorations. Santa will be onsite Friday, Nov. 29, to Monday, Dec. 23. Get all the details here.