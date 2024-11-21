James Spann: Cold night ahead for Alabama; frost for most places, a freeze for some

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WINDY, COOL AFTERNOON: Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama with a brisk north wind; wind gusts at midafternoon include 37 mph at Montgomery, 32 mph at Birmingham, 30 mph at Decatur and 31 mph at Muscle Shoals, Selma, Prattville and Greenville. Winds will diminish after sunset; tonight will be clear and cold, with lows generally between 28 and 35 degrees. A freeze is possible for colder spots, and frost is likely where the wind goes nearly calm.

We see no rain for Alabama through Sunday, but temperatures will be below average for late November as the coldest air so far this season continues to drop into the Deep South. The high will be in the upper 40s Friday for the Tennessee Valley, with 50s elsewhere.

Lows will stay mostly in the low to mid 30s early Saturday and Sunday mornings, but colder spots will reach the 20s. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and in the 60s statewide Sunday.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Global models continue to struggle with an active pattern. For now, we will mention just the chance of a few scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain and storms will be more widespread toward the end of the week, either on Thursday or Friday. It’s too early to know whether severe storms will be an issue, but it can’t be ruled out. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the low 70s; highs will be in the 60s for most of the rest of the week. Colder air returns by Black Friday and the following weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation isn’t expected through the rest of the month as the hurricane season winds down.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather will be clear and cold for the high school playoff games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the 30s by the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, UAB will host Rice at Protective Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a clear, cold evening in Lee County with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Alabama will be on the road, taking on Oklahoma in Norman (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: The Nov. 21-23 tornado outbreak was the third-largest outbreak in recorded history and one of the longest continuous outbreaks ever recorded. There was no break in tornado activity from 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, when the tornadoes started in Texas, until 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, when the last tornadoes lifted in North Carolina. Ten tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Nov. 22.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.