Walker County, Alabama, launches Heritage Industrial Park with support from SEEDS and Growing Alabama

Alabama’s SEEDS and Growing Alabama programs are supporting the development of Heritage Industrial Park, a 200-acre site near Dora. (Blanton Media)

The Walker County Economic & Industrial Development Authority, joined by state and local leaders, broke ground last week on the Heritage Industrial Park, a 200-acre site just south of the Dora exit on Interstate 22.

This milestone reflects the impact of Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) and Growing Alabama programs, which have positioned the state as a leader in industrial development.

The vision for Heritage Industrial Park began more than two years ago with a $600,000 commitment from the Walker County Commission to purchase the site, according to David Knight, executive director of the Walker County Development Authority.

To reduce the burden on local funding, the Walker County Development Authority secured $343,200 in funding from the state’s new SEEDS program, which was created to accelerate the development of industry sites.

Building on that momentum, the authority received $4.7 million in Growing Alabama tax credits, helping to make a mass grading project possible. This grading will prepare the northernmost 100 acres for future development as a “pad-ready” site poised to attract major industrial investments.

Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized the importance of these programs to Alabama’s broader economic strategy.

“The SEEDS and Growing Alabama programs are more than just funding mechanisms; they are key components of our strategy to ensure every corner of Alabama has the opportunity to attract investment and create jobs,” Ivey said. “Heritage Industrial Park is just one example of how we are working with local partners to bring transformational projects to Alabama communities.”

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, underscored the collaborative spirit that drives these initiatives.

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting chapter for Walker County and showcases the teamwork between local leaders, private investors and state programs,” McNair said. “Through SEEDS and Growing Alabama, we’re creating a solid foundation for sustainable growth that will support Alabama’s economy for years to come.”

Driving development

Walker County officials said Heritage Industrial Park is set to become a regional hub for industrial growth, fueled by forward-thinking policy, strategic funding and a commitment to collaborative progress.

“Heritage Industrial Park is a testament to the commitment our state has shown to bringing industry and high-paying jobs to Alabama,” said state Sen. Greg Reed, president pro tempore of the Alabama Senate. “It always brings me great joy to see good policy result in good outcomes.”

The SEEDS Act, passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2023, provides funding to help communities develop industrial sites, while the Growing Alabama program enables taxpayers to support approved economic development projects through contributions in exchange for tax credits. Together, these initiatives reflect Alabama’s strategic approach to driving economic development and expanding industrial readiness.

Launching earlier this year, the SEEDS Act has already empowered more than $30 million in funding across 29 industrial sites statewide, encompassing almost 8,400 acres. That funding was matched with $38 million in local contributions.

“This industrial park exemplifies the tremendous potential of collaboration and forward-thinking leadership,” Reed said.

Knight said the Heritage Industrial Park project is “a testament to the power of partnerships and what can be accomplished when everyone shares a common goal.”

“We are grateful to the Department of Commerce for their continued support and to the Renewal Commission for their belief in our project and the impact it will have on Walker County and the state of Alabama,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.