Alabama Power holds inaugural Winter Weather Preparedness Summit

James Spann was a key speaker at the inaugural Alabama Power Winter Weather Preparedness Summit. (Phil Free / Alabama News Center)

Alabama Power hosted its first-ever Winter Weather Preparedness Summit at its headquarters in downtown Birmingham.

The aim of the summit was for attendees, who included community leaders and first responder leadership, to be better prepared and connected to serve Alabama’s communities during severe weather.

Key speakers were award-winning meteorologist James Spann and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman. Other speakers included Alabama Power officers Scott Moore, senior vice president of Power Delivery; Yvonne Essix, vice president of Transmission Construction & Protection and Control; Brandon Dillard, senior vice president and senior production officer; and Corey Sweeney, Alabama Power’s manager of storm center operations.

The speakers covered a wide variety of winter weather preparedness topics. Subjects included educating attendees on Alabama Power’s smart grid and self-healing network, how generation teams prepare for sustained freezing temperatures, why cold weather poses a particular challenge in Alabama and how Alabama Power’s Storm Center responds to severe weather.

Groups also received tours in Alabama Power’s headquarters, highlighted by trips to the Storm Center and the company’s Alabama Transmission Control Center.

Alabama Power has seen increasing high-demand days for electricity during the coldest weather in recent years.