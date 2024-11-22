Celebrate holiday season by visiting ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ at Rickwood Caverns State Park

Santa Claus appears at Wonderland Under Warrior at Rickwood Caverns State Park and is available for photos. (Alabama State Parks)

Rickwood Caverns State Park’s signature cave system transforms into an immersive winter wonderland known as “Wonderland Under Warrior” during the holiday season, and it’s back for an eighth year.

Visitors navigate a self-guided tour through a series of holiday-themed rooms, such as dancing lights, glacier ice caverns, winter wonderland and elf villages, and the cavern is filled with characters in each room.

“Wonderland Under Warrior” begins on Saturday, Nov. 23, and runs through Jan. 5, 2025. Santa Claus will also be available for photos in the park’s Nature Center from Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving), until Dec. 23.

“It’s so rewarding to know ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become a holiday tradition, not just for our park but also for many families,” said Rickwood Caverns State Park Manager Bridgette Bennett. “We’ve worked hard to make it bigger and better every year, and we believe that’s a major reason we see many people coming back year after year. If you’ve never been to ‘Wonderland,’ it’s an amazing experience, and we invite you to check it out this year.”

A complete schedule can be found on the park’s website, and all regular cave tours are suspended for the duration of “Wonderland Under Warrior” but will likely resume on Jan. 11, 2025.

The “Wonderland” experience begins long before visitors enter the cave system, as the park’s outdoor holiday lights guide guests to the cave entrance. Once inside, the self-guided tour goes for about a half mile into the cave system before returning. Visitors are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes suitable for hiking.

Some guests prefer to arrive just before twilight, which means the park’s outdoor light displays are in full splendor when they leave the cave.

“It really is a one-of-a-kind experience that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “The holiday lights really accentuate the cave’s natural beauty, thanks to the tireless work by the Rickwood Caverns State Park staff. They’ve created a truly magical holiday experience.”

The attraction will be closed on some days, including Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28; Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25; and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. In addition, it’s closed most Mondays and Tuesdays. It remains open during the first week of January 2025, Jan. 2-5.

Reservations are highly recommended, and visitors are encouraged to make reservations online. Reservations can also be secured by calling the park at 205-647-9692.

Rickwood Caverns State Park is just off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville.