James Spann: Alabama stays dry through the weekend; another cold night ahead

COLD: Temperatures are in the 30s across most of Alabama early this morning with a clear sky. Most places are reporting a northwest wind of 5-10 mph; this means little frost, and it has also kept temperatures generally above freezing. Today will be sunny with a high in the 50s.

Tonight, with a calm wind, the door is open for colder temperatures and widespread frost. We project a low between 28 and 34 degrees early Saturday morning, and a freeze warning is in effect down to Demopolis, Selma and Montgomery. Frost is likely deep into south Alabama.

The weekend will be dry with a warming trend. The highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and in the 60s statewide Sunday.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will bring some risk of isolated showers Tuesday, but moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be light and spotty. Wednesday looks generally dry for now. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Global models continue to suggest Thanksgiving Day will be wet and potentially stormy with a cold front approaching. It’s still too early to know whether severe storms will be an issue. Much colder air follows the front; the weather looks cold and dry Friday through the weekend, Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather will be clear and cold for the high school playoff games tonight with temperatures falling through the 40s, possibly reaching the 30s by the fourth quarter.

On Saturday, UAB will host Rice at Protective Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a clear, cold evening in Lee County with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Alabama will be on the road, taking on Oklahoma in Norman (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 50s.

IRON BOWL: For now, the weather looks cold and dry for the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 30 (2:30 p.m. kickoff in Tuscaloosa). Temperatures will likely be between 45 and 50 degrees during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: The weekend prior to Thanksgiving in 1992 ended up being violent and deadly as severe weather swept through the Midwest and the Southeast; 45 tornadoes touched down. Alabama had 13 tornadoes ranging in strength from F0 to F2, with no deaths and 53 injuries. The tornado with the most injuries occurred just outside Sardis City, where multiple structures were damaged and 12 people were injured.

Georgia was hard hit with two F4, one F3 and three F2 tornadoes that killed six people and injured 144. Indiana had 15 tornadoes to set a record for an outbreak in November. One, an F4 multiple-vortex type, cut a 22-mile path through extreme southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.