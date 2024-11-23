Sandra Burroughs honors the history of Alabama through its music

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia has been celebrating the music of Alabamians for almost 35 years. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

Sandra Burroughs, executive director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame since 2018, brings to her job years of experience in the tourism industry but also a passion for all things musical in Alabama.

A lifelong resident of Lexington, a small Lauderdale County town (population 727) close to the Tennessee border, she earned a degree in marketing and management from the University of North Alabama. In 2016, she was elected mayor of Lexington. Two years later, she became director of the Hall of Fame, which annually attracts thousands of tourists, school groups and music fans to its Tuscumbia location.

She has one son and daughter-in-law, Hunter and Abby Killen. She took time recently to answer a few questions.

Alabama Living: How did you find yourself at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame?

Sandra Burroughs: When the executive director position opened up, I was encouraged to apply for the position by some dear friends in the tourism and music industry. I was hired more for my experience in tourism, but I also have a strong background in music history. At that time, I was working with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association and was very happy and comfortable. However, I felt the desire to step into this position and try to bring more excitement and recognition to this incredible museum. After the first interview, I was so pumped up thinking about the endless possibilities that could make the Hall of Fame relevant and increase tourism numbers in the Shoals area.

AL: Did you grow up a fan of Alabama musicians and composers?

Burroughs: My very first concert ever was to see the group Alabama at the University of North Alabama, and my sister took me to that concert. It was the most exciting and thrilling thing I had ever witnessed in person. I remember when our school bus finally got a tape player, and we played Alabama all the way to school and all the way home every day. When I got on the bus, that tape deck was always on “Old Flame.” Every time I hear that song now, it takes me back to the school bus days.

AL: Who were your favorites?

Burroughs: I love all genres of music. I was raised in church with traditional gospel music and exposed to plenty of bluegrass and country music growing up. The songs on my playlists are such a wide range from Vestal Goodman and the Goodman Family singing “Looking for a City” to Hank Williams Jr. singing “Family Tradition,” and anything in between.

Hiram “Hank” King Williams (1923-53) lived 29 years and recorded music for only six, but he left an indelible mark on country music, helping push it to national acceptance. His stormy personal life and struggles with alcohol and drugs fueled the heartache and despair that endeared listeners to his music. Before his death in 1952, Williams had 36 singles on the country and western Top 10. He was the first artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) The Alabama Music Hall of Fame (AMHOF) in Tuscumbia, Colbert County, opened in 1990 as a tribute to native Alabamians who have left their mark on the music industry. The hall honors more than 60 individuals or groups, such as Nat “King” Cole, Hank Williams Sr. and the Commodores. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Montgomery native Nathaniel Adams Coles (1919-1965), known to the world as Nat “King” Cole, was a legendary jazz and pop musician. He was the first African American to host his own television show and appeared in a number of films. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Percy Sledge is seen performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, the premier showcase for black musicians in New York. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Hugh Martin works on the score for the Broadway musical “High Spirits,” which he co-wrote with Timothy Grey and which was produced for the stage in 1964. The production was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical, and Martin and Grey were nominated for Best Author of a Musical and Best Composer and Lyricist. Martin worked extensively with Judy Garland and is best known for writing the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” (Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame) The Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia was conceived by the Muscle Shoals Music Association in the 1980s to honor accomplished Alabama musicians. The hall’s popular music section, pictured here, is marked by a 12-foot-tall jukebox. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Wilson Pickett (1941-2006) of Autauga County was a soul, rhythm and blues, and rock ‘n’ roll sensation during the 1960s and 1970s, with many hit singles including “In the Midnight Hour.” Pickett is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1999. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) William Christopher Handy (1876-1958), known as “The Father of the Blues,” was a composer and performer of the blues who hailed from Florence, Lauderdale County. Handy played a large role in popularizing the blues in America during the early 20th century. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Music Hall of Fame) Recording artists Jeff Cook, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama perform onstage in 2016. (Jason Davis / Getty Images for the Country Music Hall Of Fame) The Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Music producer and Florence native Sam Phillips, left, is seen with Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, during the 1950s. (Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

AL: How has the Hall of Fame grown since its founding in 1990?

Burroughs: In 2025, we will celebrate our 35th birthday at the AMHOF. To say there have been a lot of changes would be correct, but one thing that has not changed: our mission and purpose.

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor musicians, primarily natives of Alabama, whose artistry has earned acclaim throughout the United States, all while representing the great state of Alabama.

Museum exhibits reflect our great music heritage. We are constantly searching for new and upcoming stars who may find their place in the Hall of Fame.

The state of Alabama has a strong commitment to education, and Alabama’s heritage is music. The AMHOF wants to educate students from local, state and surrounding states about the music heritage showcased in the museum. Alabamians can trace the history of the state, its settlement, its struggles and its progress through music.

AL: Why should every Alabamian visit the Hall of Fame Museum?

Burroughs: Every single day we have visitors who come in and say, “I had no idea (insert any name in the museum) was from Alabama.” That’s the exact reason everyone needs to visit. There are so many stories that are told as you navigate through the museum, as well as so many stories that have never been told yet. We try to present relevant music history as the dominant attraction in the museum but also introduce the next legends who will be joining the inductees in the future. Plus, we have a dynamite gift shop with so many options to choose from. If you want to try your hand at recording your own song, we have a recording booth here on site where you can sing a song of your choice, and we will record it for you right then and there. This could be your chance for fame!

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.