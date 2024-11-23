Sandra Burroughs honors the history of Alabama through its music
Sandra Burroughs, executive director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame since 2018, brings to her job years of experience in the tourism industry but also a passion for all things musical in Alabama.
A lifelong resident of Lexington, a small Lauderdale County town (population 727) close to the Tennessee border, she earned a degree in marketing and management from the University of North Alabama. In 2016, she was elected mayor of Lexington. Two years later, she became director of the Hall of Fame, which annually attracts thousands of tourists, school groups and music fans to its Tuscumbia location.
She has one son and daughter-in-law, Hunter and Abby Killen. She took time recently to answer a few questions.
Alabama Living: How did you find yourself at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame?
Sandra Burroughs: When the executive director position opened up, I was encouraged to apply for the position by some dear friends in the tourism and music industry. I was hired more for my experience in tourism, but I also have a strong background in music history. At that time, I was working with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association and was very happy and comfortable. However, I felt the desire to step into this position and try to bring more excitement and recognition to this incredible museum. After the first interview, I was so pumped up thinking about the endless possibilities that could make the Hall of Fame relevant and increase tourism numbers in the Shoals area.
AL: Did you grow up a fan of Alabama musicians and composers?
Burroughs: My very first concert ever was to see the group Alabama at the University of North Alabama, and my sister took me to that concert. It was the most exciting and thrilling thing I had ever witnessed in person. I remember when our school bus finally got a tape player, and we played Alabama all the way to school and all the way home every day. When I got on the bus, that tape deck was always on “Old Flame.” Every time I hear that song now, it takes me back to the school bus days.
AL: Who were your favorites?
Burroughs: I love all genres of music. I was raised in church with traditional gospel music and exposed to plenty of bluegrass and country music growing up. The songs on my playlists are such a wide range from Vestal Goodman and the Goodman Family singing “Looking for a City” to Hank Williams Jr. singing “Family Tradition,” and anything in between.
AL: How has the Hall of Fame grown since its founding in 1990?
Burroughs: In 2025, we will celebrate our 35th birthday at the AMHOF. To say there have been a lot of changes would be correct, but one thing that has not changed: our mission and purpose.
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor musicians, primarily natives of Alabama, whose artistry has earned acclaim throughout the United States, all while representing the great state of Alabama.
Museum exhibits reflect our great music heritage. We are constantly searching for new and upcoming stars who may find their place in the Hall of Fame.
The state of Alabama has a strong commitment to education, and Alabama’s heritage is music. The AMHOF wants to educate students from local, state and surrounding states about the music heritage showcased in the museum. Alabamians can trace the history of the state, its settlement, its struggles and its progress through music.
AL: Why should every Alabamian visit the Hall of Fame Museum?
Burroughs: Every single day we have visitors who come in and say, “I had no idea (insert any name in the museum) was from Alabama.” That’s the exact reason everyone needs to visit. There are so many stories that are told as you navigate through the museum, as well as so many stories that have never been told yet. We try to present relevant music history as the dominant attraction in the museum but also introduce the next legends who will be joining the inductees in the future. Plus, we have a dynamite gift shop with so many options to choose from. If you want to try your hand at recording your own song, we have a recording booth here on site where you can sing a song of your choice, and we will record it for you right then and there. This could be your chance for fame!
This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.