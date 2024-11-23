Scott Martin: Another cool day for Alabama today; warmer on Sunday

NEAR-SEASONAL WEATHER FOR SATURDAY: Our flow at the mid-levels will transition out of the west during the day today, which will allow daytime highs to climb close to what we would usually see this time of year. Skies will be sunny in the south and mostly sunny in the north, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB will host Rice at Protective Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Auburn hosts Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). It will be a clear, cold evening with temperatures falling through the 40s. Alabama will be on the road, taking on Oklahoma in Norman (6:30 p.m. CT kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures in the 50s.

WARMER SUNDAY: The ridge that has kept us cold and dry over the past few days will shift eastward, and the flow across the state will shift out of the south. Dewpoints and daytime highs will rise ahead of an approaching front. Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

THE SHORT WORK WEEK: Much of the day Monday will be dry and mild across the state with partly to mostly sunny skies. The front will begin to move into the northwest corner late and showers will be possible starting a little after sunset. Shower chances will be best along and north of I-59 through midnight. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

The front will continue to move through the state on Tuesday, with rain chances eventually ending for southeast Alabama by mid to late morning. After that, skies will mostly clear out. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the mid 70s in the southeast.

A developing system will build to our west on Wednesday and will bring showers to the northern parts of the state by early afternoon, continuing to spread southward and eastward through the evening and overnight. Some thunder will be possible, but severe weather doesn’t look likely at this point. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 70s.

WET, STORMY THANKSGIVING: Showers and storms will be likely across much of the state on Thursday, and a few of those storms may become strong to severe. At this point, it is too early to tell what exact threats we would be looking at; we’ll have to wait and see how deep the warm sector is ahead of the approaching cold front. Rain chances will be much less in the extreme south and southeastern parts of the state. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the north to the mid 70s in the south.

MUCH COOLER ON BLACK FRIDAY: While a few lingering showers may be possible before dawn over eastern Alabama, much drier and cooler air will push in on Friday. Much of the daylight hours will feature sunny skies with some clouds moving in late. Those clouds should not slow down shoppers as it will remain dry. However, you will need to bundle up, as highs will reach only the upper 40s in the north to the lower 60s in the south.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Hurricane Season for this year has only one week remaining. All is quiet across the tropics and no new tropical disturbances are expected to form over the next seven days.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.