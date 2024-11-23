Thanksgiving Recipe: Pecan Pie Cobbler

Pecan Pie Cobbler is where classic pecan pie and cobbler collide. Crunchy pecans, cakey cobbler and lots of that gooey pecan pie filling make this one of my new favorite desserts. (Stacey Little / Southern Bite)

Y’all. (For future reference, when I start a post with the word y’all as a sentence all by itself, I’m about to tell you something really important.)

Y’all. This Pecan Pie Cobbler is magical. It’s all the best parts of pecan pie and cobbler combined into one gooey, crunchy, delicious dessert that’s going to blow your mind.

Now, I’m a huge Pecan Pie fan. From my Classic Pecan Pie to my Deep Fried Pecan Pies, I love them all. This one, though. This riff on pecan pie right here might be my favorite. It combines a cake-like cobbler with crunchy pecans and tons of that gooey pecan pie filling.

This cobbler is rich and decadent with a sweet, buttery, gooey pecan pie filling layer on the bottom, topped with a fluffy, cake-like layer that soaks up all the caramel goodness as it bakes. Each bite is a little slice of heaven, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

And with only seven basic, easy-to-find ingredients, it’s pretty dang easy.

Tips for the perfect Southern Pecan Pie Cobbler

Choose your pecans wisely: Coarsely chopped pecans work best here, so you get a good bit of crunch in every bite.

Patience pays off: Letting the cobbler cool allows all that pecan pie filling to thicken up. It’s going to be very thin when you take it out of the oven. So, let it rest.

Go all in with the ice cream: A scoop of vanilla ice cream takes this dessert to the next level, melting right into the warm cobbler for an extra layer of indulgence. A dollop of whipped cream or Cool Whip or even a drizzle of plain heavy cream works, too.

Ingredient FAQ

Butter – As a general rule of thumb, unsalted butter is better in baking, but salted will work if that’s all you have on hand.

Dark corn syrup – I tested both dark and light corn syrup. I like the molasses-y flavor of the dark corn syrup in this recipe. However, either will work.

Dark brown sugar – For the same reason as with the corn syrup, I like the dark brown sugar.

Pecans – You can buy pecan halves and chop them, or you can buy large pecan pieces. I use the large pecan pieces from here. Buying them in pieces is actually cheaper and saves you a step.

Cake mix – While some brands have reduced the size of their cake mixes (again), you can still find the 15.25-ounce boxes, and that’s what you’ll need here. I tested this recipe with the Duncan Hines Classic Yellow cake mix, but I’d imagine the butter-flavored and white cake mixes will work as well.

Milk – I tested with whole milk, but any milk (even almond milk or water) will work.

Water – Taking a cue from my Hot Fudge Cake, I topped this with some hot water to help develop that pecan pie “goo” at the bottom. Just pour it in between the dollops of cake mix, but do not mix it in.

This Pecan Pie Cobbler is the ultimate comfort dessert. Perfect for Thanksgiving, a special family supper or just because, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Click here for a printable version.

Pecan Pie Cobbler

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, divided

½ cup dark corn syrup

1 cup dark brown sugar, divided

2 cups coarsely chopped pecans, divided

1 (15.25-ounce) yellow or butter cake mix

½ cup milk

½ cup hot water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, melt ½ cup of the butter in the microwave.

Add the corn syrup, ½ cup of the dark brown sugar and 1 cup of the pecans and stir to combine.

Pour the mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

In another medium bowl, melt the remaining ½ cup butter.

Add the cake mix and milk and stir to combine. The mixture will be thick.

Drop dollops of the cake mixture evenly over the pecan pie mixture in the dish.

Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup dark brown sugar and remaining 1 cup of pecans over the cake batter.

Pour the hot water around the cake batter, but do not mix it in.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the cake is set and golden brown. The corn syrup mixture on the bottom of the dish will make the cobbler seem very jiggly, but just ensure the cake is baked through.

Allow to cool to room temperature or just slightly warm before serving to allow the pecan pie “goo” to thicken up – about 30 minutes.

Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.

Store at room temperature for up to three days or in the fridge for up to five days.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”