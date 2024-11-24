Bring on the bird: Alabama Extension specialist offers tips on thawing, cooking Thanksgiving turkey

A well-cooked turkey is an essential part of Thanksgiving dinner for many Americans, but getting it right takes time and planning. (contributed)

Preparing the Thanksgiving turkey does not just happen overnight. There is a great deal of planning involved to have the bird properly thawed and cooked in time to hit the Thanksgiving table.

Thawing takes time

A lot of turkeys sold for Thanksgiving are frozen. Because of this, people must factor in enough time for the turkey to completely thaw. Janice Hall, a specialist with Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s federal nutrition programs, said people cooking a frozen turkey should plan for the cooking time to take at least 50% longer than recommended for a fully thawed turkey.

“It is critical that you monitor the internal temperature to ensure it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit,” Hall said. “The turkey is basically thawing in the process of cooking, so make sure to set the oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit. When in doubt, follow package directions for proper handling and cooking.”

However, the safest way to thaw a frozen turkey is in a refrigerator. Hall, who specializes in nutrition, food safety and produce safety, recommends placing the turkey in a pan on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. The pan will help prevent cross-contamination as the bird thaws.

“It is extremely dangerous to thaw meat at room temperature,” Hall said. “The food temperature danger zone is from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Thawing a turkey at room temperature would create a perfect environment for harmful bacteria to grow.”

As a general guideline, people should plan for 24 hours of thawing in a refrigerator for every 5 pounds of turkey. For example, people would need to start thawing a 15-pound turkey at least three days before they plan to cook it.

Cook safely no matter the method

Roasting is an established method for cooking a turkey. However, in recent years, other methods have gained popularity. Hall said no matter which method people choose, they must cook a bird to the correct internal temperature.

“Turkeys must be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit,” she said. “To check the temperature, you need to have a food thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the turkey, either the breast or the thigh.”

Turkey and dressing or stuffing are Thanksgiving staples. Television shows and movies often portray the dressing or stuffing being cooked inside the turkey cavity. However, Hall recommends cooking the dressing or stuffing in a separate pan. This will ensure that it is cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We understand that traditions can be challenging to break,” she said. “So, if you choose to cook the stuffing inside the turkey, use a food thermometer to ensure the middle of the dressing has reached at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.”

A quick cooking alternative

For those who are cooking for a large group and are running out of oven space, Hall said they can use a pressure cooker to cook the turkey. While unconventional, this cooking method is a great way to infuse big flavors in a shorter amount of time. The size of the pressure cooker will determine the size of the turkey. Hall has a 6-quart pressure cooker that can hold up to a 10-pound turkey.

When using this method, Hall cuts the turkey in half, places it in the electric cooker and submerges it in chicken broth. She then adds celery, bell pepper, onion, poultry seasoning, garlic cloves, a little salt and pepper, and sets the cooker on high for 50 minutes.

“Oh, my goodness. It was absolutely amazing,” she said. “It was so tender, flavored all the way through and far better than the one I cooked in the oven. Everyone raved over it.”

More information

For more information on food safety, visit the Food Safety section of aces.edu or contact the food safety and quality agent serving your area.

