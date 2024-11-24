University of Alabama to begin construction of high-performance computing and data center

The University of Alabama Board of Trustees has approved plans to build a high-performance computing and data center on the eastern edge of campus. Construction can now begin with a projected completion date in late 2026.

The UA HPC will host a large, connected computing system that will be the fastest in the state and on par with peer research institutions. The center will hold an estimated $25 million of computing power alongside additional space that will provide a cloud storage alternative for potential research partners.

The center will serve as a powerful computing and data center, supporting research across all campuses of the University of Alabama System, and will foster collaboration with external partners through shared infrastructure for research and workforce development.

The system is expected to attract world-leading faculty members to UA who strengthen educational experiences and recruit more high-achieving students. The HPC positions the UA System for more industrial, government and academic partnerships that enlarge economic development and intensify discovery, particularly in key research areas of water, materials, transportation, health, national security and quantum computing.

Most of the funding for the project comes from a disbursement from the United States Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology, and supplemental appropriation from the state’s Education Trust Fund, as approved by the Alabama Legislature and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2023.

The HPC will be a petascale computing system, meaning it will be capable of performing quadrillions of calculations per second. It will be the only system in Alabama to meet the benchmarks for the Top500 list, the ranking system for the nation’s high-performance supercomputers.

The facility’s 40,000 square feet will allow for a substantial increase in UA’s computing power in a modern facility that also enables UA researchers to compete for and lead federal and private industry grants and contracts.

“The application of machine learning to scientific problems means high-performance computing is needed for scientific discovery,” said Dr. Allen Parrish, executive director of the Alabama Cyber Institute. “The new center will offer UA students opportunities to work with faculty to answer our biggest questions related to water, mobility and power technologies.

“The high-performance computing and data center touches every discipline on campus and is an opportunity to incorporate technology in the university’s entire fabric to engage and prepare students for their careers,” he said. “This center will be a driver for developing a highly skilled workforce that will spur economic development in Alabama for the 21st century.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.