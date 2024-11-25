Alabama Power’s Southern Division celebrates week of service and giving

Employees in Alabama Power's Southern Division recently spent a week giving time and money to various organizations, charities and causes. (contributed)

During the week of Oct. 28, employees of Alabama Power’s Southern Division gave intentional focus to volunteering throughout local communities and making individual contributions to the United Way agency and/or charitable organization of their choice.

“The week was planned as an opportunity to give back to our local communities,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division. “The week became so much more as hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of dollars in donations went into helping local community organizations.”

Specifically, employees donated supplies to support local homeless and emergency response organizations, assisted food banks and food pantries, cleaned school grounds and classrooms, built Habitat for Humanity homes, read books to elementary students, assisted with community art projects, provided students with job shadowing opportunities, and other volunteer efforts.

“I’m most proud that it was our entire extended work family coming together to help others … Customer Operations, External Affairs, Facilities Management, Generation, Marketing, Power Delivery and support,” Sanders said. “No doubt, we work for a great company and work alongside talented and caring people; our week of service and giving was an opportunity to celebrate our communities and one another.”