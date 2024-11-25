The unlikely success story of Alabama’s Piper & Leaf

What started as a side venture to a garden compost product turned into the thriving family tea business Piper & Leaf. (Piper & Leaf)

From the tiny Lacey’s Spring community in North Alabama, family-made specialty tea blends from Piper & Leaf make their way to customers as far away as California and Europe.

“Piper Partner” markets sell a proprietary recipe of black teas from across the globe blended with the earthy goodness of fruits, roots and herbs from the gardens, farms and briar patches of Alabama.

Three siblings — Connor Knapp, Brigette Christopher and MaryClaire Thomas — teamed with Brigette’s husband, Caleb Christopher, to start Piper & Leaf Tea Company in 2013.

A reformed Taco Bell and Mountain Dew junkie, Connor Knapp morphed into a granola-munching free spirit while living in Northern California, the West Coast and Alaska. He turned down a job offer in Antarctica to move back to Alabama.

The Christophers were running a lawn-care company and wanted to sell byproducts as compost and “compost tea” – water in which compost had been steeped, for use in gardens. Knapp pitched in some money, and they added a side product for farmers markets – mixed teas in Mason jars.

The drinkable teas sold out.

Surely there is a passionate tea drinker behind all this.

“The dirty little secret is that all of us are actually coffee people,” Knapp said.

“We didn’t have any history or experience,” he recalled. “We were actually making all-natural compost and compost tea. The problem was that people kept trying to drink the compost tea. It goes in the garden. It doesn’t go in your mouth.”

In three months, the hobby was a business.

“We got more and more community support to a point where it had to be a business in order to keep going,” Knapp said. (“Piper” is an old English term for a singing teakettle.)

“We make freshly brewed tea on a daily basis in an Eastern European style where you make a strong concentrated tea that is then added to water or milk or other bases,” Knapp said.

Their first location was a 650-square-foot nook in Huntsville’s historic Lowe Mill.

“We used to run processing, production, brewing, service and shipping all out of that space,” he said.

They now blend tea at their headquarters in Lacey’s Spring, an unincorporated community south of Huntsville, using fruits and herbs from local farms, Knapp said, or “forage in the woods for the ingredients, or we grow some of them ourselves.”

For Trailblazer, “we go to the woods behind our headquarters and cut down cedar branches.”

Customers can choose from roughly 18 blends for cups or glasses of fresh tea or buy loose-leaf or bags. The primary sweetener is pure cane sugar simple syrup.

“It’s an English style, which people don’t realize is actually sweeter than American style,” Knapp said.

A bit frustrated by so many requests for the house wine of the South (sweet tea, of course), they blended two black teas with garden ingredients and “threw it out there,” Knapp said – to a huge success.

Front Porch Special “became our number one seller, and we won an award from Southern Living magazine for it.”

“Our product is shipped all over the world at this point. We have wholesale accounts in Alaska, Maine and Florida,” Knapp said, and customers in other countries – particularly Germany.

Piper & Leaf has four locations: the headquarters in Morgan County, Constitution Hall Park, Lowe Mill and U.S. 72 in Madison.

The company supports about 15 full-time employees plus 20 or so seasonal ones.

“Our family keeps growing, so we’ve got to keep making sales to keep everybody fed,” Knapp said.

