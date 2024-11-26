Sysco donates 200 turkeys to Alabama National Guard service members in need

Sysco employees pose for a photo with Alabama National Guard leadership who helped facilitate the donation of 200 turkeys. (Sgt. Adena McCluskey / Alabama National Guard)

Sysco recently donated 200 turkeys to distribute to Alabama National Guard (ALNG) soldiers and airmen in need during this holiday season.

The turkeys were delivered to the ALNG Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery on Nov. 19 and have been distributed to those service members needing some assistance throughout the state.

The ALNG invests in its people by providing a variety of benefits including education, training, insurance, retirement and more to ensure Guardsmen are taken care of and able to be “Always Ready, Always There.”