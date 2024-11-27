Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen attacked by shark reunites with air medical crew who helped save her life

Lulu Gribbin, third from left, was thrilled to reunite on Nov. 21 with the heroic Okaloosa MedFlight team who saved her life following a devastating shark attack at Seacrest Beach, Florida, this summer. (Okaloosa MedFlight)

Fifteen-year-old Lulu Gribbin visited Okaloosa MedFlight base Nov. 21 to thank the heroic flight crew who saved her life after a shark attack this summer.

Okaloosa MedFlight’s emergency air medical crew was thrilled to reunite with former patient Lulu Gribbin, a 15-year-old shark attack survivor from Mountain Brook, Alabama, who has defied the odds with her remarkable recovery.

On June 7, 2024, Okaloosa MedFlight transported Gribbin from Seacrest Beach to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after she was attacked by a shark in shallow water. Despite losing her right leg and left hand, Gribbin has made a miraculous recovery and inspired people with her tenacious spirit and good humor as she has relearned to not only walk and do daily activities, but also to golf, play soccer and even surf with her prosthetic leg and hand.

Flight Nurse Brittney Pullen, Flight Paramedic Nikki Vaughn and Pilot Aaron Brown have followed Gribbin’s progress through nearly a dozen surgeries and intense physical therapy, cheering on the teen as she has conquered each obstacle.

“It meant the world to all of us to be able to follow along with Lulu’s recovery and hear all sides of her miraculous journey,” Pullen said. “Then to see her and her family in person and be able to share hugs and stories, it was very special.”

Gribbin, center, was thrilled to meet the team who saved her life. (Okaloosa MedFlight)

As part of the reunion on Nov. 21, Gribbin and her father enjoyed a flight over the Niceville, Florida, area and along the coastline, where she spotted a dolphin from the sky. Being able to experience the helicopter ride as a guest rather than a patient was meaningful for Gribbin. An aspiring anesthesiologist, she took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the crew and the critical services the crew members provide.

“I am forever grateful for the crew from Air Methods that flew me from the beach to the hospital,” Gribbin said. She was fascinated to see the level of critical care that crews can provide in such small spaces within the aircraft.

Okaloosa MedFlight is part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider. Its helicopter functions as a flying ICU, complete with industry-leading equipment and medications to provide emergency care on board each flight. The highly trained and experienced flight nurses and flight paramedics carry blood that can be administered in flight, provide advanced airway intervention and can perform prehospital procedures needed to give patients the best chance at a positive recovery.

“The day was amazing,” said Air Methods Clinical Director Lori O’Neal. “It helped to remind us of what our purpose is. I am so thankful for our crews who are there to answer the call. I will never forget Lulu’s smiles, and for that I am grateful.”