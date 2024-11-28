Alabama Extension offers tips on selecting, maintaining a Christmas tree

When looking for a real Christmas tree, it can be a lot of fun to visit a Christmas tree farm or even find and cut a tree on your own property. Either way, there are things to consider before you make a selection. Here are tips for tree selection and maintenance that will help your tree stay healthy for a longer time.

Where will you put the Christmas tree?

Before you cut a tree, decide where to display it in the home. Try to select a location away from a heat source, such as a fireplace or heat vent. Will the tree be displayed in the middle of a room to be viewed from all sides? Or will it be placed in a corner or against a wall? Figuring out the placement of the tree ahead of time will help narrow your choices. If one side of the tree will not be visible, it may be okay to get a tree with a small bare spot since no one will see it.

Checking the tree’s branches

After you’ve decided about the tree’s location, measure the height and width of the space. Plan on buying a tree about 1 foot shorter than the ceiling height. Also, measure the tree stand and how large a tree-trunk diameter can fit in the stand. Remember to take a measuring tape when you go to get a tree.

Cutting the tree

When you get to a Christmas tree farm or place on your property, look for a tree with a straight trunk, so it will fit in the tree stand easily. Measure the diameter of the trunk to make sure it will fit the stand. Do not shave off the sides of the trunk just to make it fit the stand. The tree will not take up water efficiently if this happens. Also, measure the height and width of the tree before cutting to make sure the tree will fit the planned location in your home. When cutting, cut as low to the ground as possible. The lower the cut, the more room you will have to properly mount the tree in the stand.

Some Christmas tree farms sell precut trees. When selecting a precut tree, feel some of the needles and try to break them. Needles on dry trees will be brittle, whereas needles on fresh trees should bend but not break.

Setting up the tree

After selecting the tree, get it home as soon as possible. Immediately after returning home, recut the base of the tree and secure it in the stand. Recutting about ½ inch off the base of the tree will encourage more water uptake. Make the base cut as flat as possible. Place the tree in the desired location and water it immediately. If the tree is wrapped with netting, it may be best to leave the netting on the tree until it is upright in the stand, in its desired location, and water has been added to the stand.

If the tree is too tall for the location, do not cut the base or cut branches off the base. Cutting one branch off the base may result in a major hole in the tree, making the display suffer. If a tree is too tall, selectively thin some branches at the top of the tree to make it the desired height.

If the tree must be stored before it goes into the stand for display, recut the base as described above and place the tree in a bucket of water. Store the tree in a place out of the wind, such as a garage. A windy location will cause the tree to dry faster.

Maintenance at home

Do not let the tree dry out. Once air gets into the vascular system of the tree, water uptake slows down and cannot be reversed. The tree will drink a lot of water during the first few days, so check the water levels frequently. All stands do not have equal water-holding capacities, so water may need to be checked two or more times per day. When watering the tree, use only water: Do not add sugar, soft drinks, aspirin or other ingredients to the water. There is no need to spray an antitranspirant on the tree. Also, do not drill holes in the trunk, as this does not improve water uptake. Remember to unplug the lights on the tree when unattended.

Recycle or reuse

A well-kept Christmas tree should likely be safe to use in the home for three to four weeks. Check the tree often and remove it before the needles dry out. Trees may be recycled or reused for other purposes after they are removed from the home. Some cities grind the trees into mulch that will benefit other plants. The trees can also be used for animal or fish habitats in certain locations. Do not burn the tree in a fireplace, because the wood may contribute to buildup of creosote in the chimney.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.