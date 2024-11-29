Alabama Power’s Lineworker Career Day introduces students to utility linework, career opportunities and more

Alabama Power held its fifth annual Lineworker Career Day where high school students learned about the equipment and skills needed for line work as well as distribution control, fiber, defensive driving, drones, vegetation management, land acquisition, climbing, knot tying and rubber glove use. (Meg McKinney / Alabama News Center)

High school students from across Alabama explored careers in the utility industry at Alabama Power’s 5th annual Lineworker Career Day event. Held at the General Services Complex, the event featured speakers, hands-on programs and opportunities for students to explore various career options firsthand.

Lineworker Career Day began in 2018 and has been going strong ever since. The importance of this event is to share some of the career opportunities that Alabama Power has to offer, along with providing students information on where and how to apply for jobs after graduation.

“The Lineworker Career Day introduces high school students to the many opportunities at Alabama Power,” said Trent Sandlin, Power Delivery engineer supervisor at Alabama Power. “They will learn the basics of electricity, linework and other career options. By the end of the event, students will know how to apply for jobs and what to expect. We hope this event helps them make good choices about their future careers.”

During the two-day event, students were able to rotate among six stations throughout the day learning about basic electricity, welding, mechanical equipment, being a lineman and all the other career opportunities.

The following was also available at lunch for students to freely navigate around and learn more:

The Distribution Control Center

Hands-on fiber training and experience

Defensive driving simulator

Drone demonstration

Vegetation Department

Land acquisition

Hands-on activities: knot tying and rubber glove use

“This year, we had 20 participating schools, with 99 students in attendance on the first day and 97 students on the second day,” Sandlin said. “This might be the only time some of these students get to see what Alabama Power has to offer, and it’s a chance for us to provide them with the knowledge and fundamentals to make more informed decisions about their future.”