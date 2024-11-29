Comedian Katt Williams reportedly purchases McClellan’s former fort barracks in Anniston, Alabama, to develop movie studio
The “starships” barracks at the former Fort McClellan are preparing for a dramatic transformation as comedian and actor Katt Williams has reportedly purchased the property to develop a “state-of-the-art” movie studio.
According to BET.com, Williams, known for his stand-up comedy and roles in films such as “Friday After Next” and “Norbit,” is joining the ranks of Hollywood moguls like Donald Glover, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tyler Perry by building his own studio.
“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much,” Williams said, emphasizing the need for more creators in the industry to step up and build similar infrastructure.
A major development for McClellan
The property in question is the Cold War-era starships barracks at McClellan, a sprawling site listed by Luxe Group Realty for $1.5 million last year. Once priced at $5 million, the property was described as a “steal for some special buyer,” according to the online listing.
The site boasts:
- 30 separate concrete buildings
- 3 million square feet of indoor space
- 10 barracks with 20 rooms each
- Two large gymnasiums
- More than 90 acres of flat, usable land
The property, in the heart of Anniston’s former Fort McClellan, was long considered ripe for redevelopment.
In an interview last year with The Anniston Star, Julie Moss, executive director of the McClellan Development Authority, said the organization had been hopeful about the potential sale.
“Hopefully, we’ll get somebody in there that will actually do something with the property,” Moss said. “We want someone to come out here, bring jobs and develop a successful company that can be a good neighbor in our McClellan community.”
Efforts to revitalize McClellan
The reported purchase signals a significant step forward in revitalizing the area.
Williams’ move to establish a studio echoes broader trends in the entertainment industry, with high-profile stars taking control of production and distribution. If successful, the development could bring substantial economic opportunities to Anniston, including jobs in film production, set design and related industries.
Williams has built a reputation not only as a sharp-witted comedian but also as a savvy businessman with a finger on the pulse of creative innovation.
A rising trend in entertainment
The news aligns with the growing movement of stars establishing their own studios. Tyler Perry famously launched Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, which has become a cornerstone for film and television production in the South.
The development has the potential to turn Anniston into a creative hub, drawing attention and investment to a community eager for new opportunities.
For now, the Katt’s out of the bag, but the full scope of the project — and its impact — remains to be seen.