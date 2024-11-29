The Next Round Alabama News Center College Football Preview Rivalry Week
It’s Rivalry Week in college football and for this state, it’s all about the Iron Bowl. Alabama is coming off its worst loss of the season to Oklahoma while Auburn is coming off a strong overtime win against Texas A&M. The Next Round guys look at the matchup and another big game in the Lone Star State.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The Next Round is part of the Disrupt Media group of digital-first sports and entertainment shows and podcasts. Alabama Crimson Tide fans can access original public and subscriber content from Cover Crimson. Auburn Tiger fans can access original public and subscriber content at The Barn.