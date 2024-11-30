Scott Martin: Alabama transitions from meteorological fall to meteorological winter — and it will feel like it

COLD SATURDAY MORNING: After waking up with a widespread freeze this morning — lows in the lower 20s to the upper 20s in north and central Alabama, and in the upper 20s to the mid 30s in south Alabama — today’s highs will top out in the upper 40s in the northeast to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the northwest.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: I have heard about some big game that is happening down in Tuscaloosa involving some Tigers wearing orange and blue attempting to spoil a chance at the playoffs for the crimson-wearing home team. That’s right, the Iron Bowl is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s at the opening whistle and will drop into the lower 40s by the final snap. Winds will be light, and skies will be sunny.

SUNDAY: Don’t look for much change to our weather for the first day of December and the first day of meteorological winter on Sunday. We’re looking at another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures slowly warming into the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: Another impulse of cold air will move into the state on Monday, pushing temperatures down even further than on Black Friday. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 40s in the north to the mid to upper 50s in the south. The big story is that overnight lows are projected to fall into the upper 10s to the lower 30s as the sun starts to rise Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s highs will be slightly cooler than Monday’s in some locations, especially in south Alabama. We continue the dry streak with highs in the lower 40s to the mid 50s.

Winds will shift more out of the west and west-northwest at the 500-millibar levels on Wednesday, and that will allow temperatures to begin to rise. We also see a disturbance start to form off to our west and southwest. A surface high over the Gulf Coast of western Florida will help send that disturbance in our direction, but it will not arrive here until Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase through the day, and highs will be in the upper 40s to the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will be possible statewide on Thursday, with the higher chances across central and south Alabama. However, projected rainfall totals at this point look meager at best. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the upper 60s.

On Friday, rain chances will spread across the entire state, but it’s not a guarantee that everyone will see rain. If you do, don’t expect totals to be all that much. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the lower 70s.

TROPICS: Today is the last day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and we are closing off the season on a quiet note. It is quiet across the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, and no new systems are expected to develop within the next seven days. After today, unless a rogue system develops off-season, the next tropical update will be on June 1, 2025.

