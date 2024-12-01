Alabama Extension: Tune up flower beds now for stronger spring color

Gardeners can take steps this fall to boost next year’s blooms, such as these gaillardia plants. (contributed)

As this year’s growing season comes to an end, there are things home gardeners can do to strengthen the show of color in their flower beds or landscape next spring.

In the flower bed

Brian Brown, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds regional agent, said one of the most important things gardeners can do is clean up dead plant material.

“Cleaning up plant material is especially important if you had insect or disease problems during the growing season,” Brown said. “Many of the disease and insect issues can be avoided completely, because dead plant material can provide a place for insects and disease to overwinter. This could cause problems in next year’s garden.”

Brown said composters should avoid putting diseased materials into their compost bin. The compost may not get hot enough to kill the disease, potentially contaminating the compost pile.

“To dispose of the diseased plants properly, place them in the trash or burn them where it is legal and safe to do so,” Brown said. “You can also till under non-diseased plants.”

In the landscape

Brown said the landscape may also need attention during the fall.

“Take some time to pay special attention to your landscape,” Brown said. “Fall is a great time to plant spring-flowering bulbs, as well as perennials and biennials. If you have perennials that are crowded, now is the time to divide them.”

If weeds invaded your landscape last winter, go ahead and apply a preemergent herbicide to the lawn. Brown said this will greatly reduce the number of weeds, especially for one of the most notorious winter weeds: lawn burweed, which is most commonly known as stickers. If you miss the opportunity to treat lawn burweed during the fall, you can use a broadleaf herbicide in December or January without harming the lawn.

Tool maintenance

Brown also recommends yearly gardening-tool maintenance.

“Cleaning, sharpening and lubricating your gardening tools will help prevent any rust from forming over the winter and keep them in good working order,” Brown said.

More information

Learn more about garden and landscape care year-round by visiting www.aces.edu. Gardeners in need of assistance may also call their local Extension office and ask for the home grounds agent serving their area.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.