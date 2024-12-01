Alabama River and its lakes are the flowing heart of the Cotton State

A picnic area at Roland Cooper State Park along the 22,000-acre Dannelly Reservoir, better known as Millers Ferry Lake. The park features vacation cottages and a modern campground for visitors to the area. (Outdoor Alabama)

Alabamians enjoy unlimited recreational opportunities in one of the most biologically diverse states blessed with abundant water sources. The lakes and streams create habitat for more aquatic and semi-aquatic species than any other state, providing outstanding chances for fishing, wildlife watching and other activities.

“The lakes on the Alabama River system have excellent fishing for bass, crappie and catfish,” says Tommy Purcell, an Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division biologist in Spanish Fort. “Millers Ferry Lake is definitely a hidden gem. Claiborne Lake is smaller with a lot less pressure, but it also has good fishing.”

A river, but also a chain of lakes, the Alabama system flows through the heart of the Cotton State. The Tallapoosa and Coosa rivers merge near Wetumpka to create the Alabama River. Dams divide the system into three main pools.

The Robert F. Henry Lock and Dam creates the R.E. “Bob” Woodruff Lake, better known as Jones Bluff Reservoir, southeast of Selma. It runs 80 miles between the Bouldin Dam on the Coosa River and the Millers Ferry Lock and Dam near Camden. That dam forms the William “Bill” Dannelly Reservoir, better known as Millers Ferry Lake.

Millers Ferry runs 105 miles to the Claiborne Lock and Dam near Monroeville and spreads across 17,200 acres. The Claiborne Dam impounds the 5,930-acre Claiborne Lake.

“The Millers Ferry fishery is phenomenal,” says Joe Dunn with Dunn’s Sports in Thomasville, who owns a camp on Millers Ferry Lake. “It has always produced bigger crappie than anywhere else around this part of Alabama. It also has good fishing for bass, catfish and bream.”

Activities besides fishing

Many small creeks and tributaries flow into the main river, providing great opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, boating, water skiing and other aquatic pastimes. Many people like to kayak the Cahaba River, the longest free-flowing river in Alabama. One of the most scenic and biologically diverse streams, the Cahaba River begins near Birmingham and runs 194 miles into the Alabama about 10 miles below Selma.

“Millers Ferry Lake has many backwaters,” says Gerald Overstreet, a fishing guide. “The Cahaba River is a good place to go paddling. It has some small launches where people can put in their boats. Some people carry their boats around the dams and kayak all the way down to Mobile.”

The rare Cahaba lily grows along the eponymous river. The Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge preserves 3,690 acres of Bibb County 5 miles east of West Blocton to protect the largest known strand of the lily. The refuge offers excellent opportunities for hunting, fishing, paddling, wildlife watching and photography.

“Millers Ferry is a very popular destination for water skiing and bird watching,” says William Malone, former president of the Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce and a lifelong Camden resident. “We have numerous bald eagles on the lake. The Stokes alligator is on display at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Millers Ferry office by the dam.”

In 2014, Mandy Stokes from Thomaston killed the biggest Alabama alligator in modern times. It measured 15 feet, 9 inches long and weighed 1,011.5 pounds. She hunted with her husband, John, brother-in-law Kevin Jenkins and his children, Savannah and Parker. The crew caught the giant reptile in Mill Creek, which flows into Millers Ferry Lake.

While in the Camden area, take advantage of the shopping and dining prospects in the revitalized downtown. The town also hosts several annual events.

“The Wilcox Historical Society, the largest historical society in Alabama, has a Tour of Homes every March with historic homes,” Malone says. “The Chamber sponsors a barbecue cook-off every April. Cooking teams compete around the Courthouse Square. We have many vendors, live music, arts and crafts.”

Many area visitors stay at Roland Cooper State Park, a featured stop on the Alabama Black Belt Birding Trail. Some people camp or bring their recreational vehicles, but the park also offers various accommodations. People can launch boats at the park. Wildlife watchers might spot eagles, hawks, ospreys, waterfowl, various songbirds, herons, deer, turkey and other species.

While near Camden, check out the Gee’s Bend quilters in Boykin. The ladies in this small community create masterpieces in cloth, carrying on an old tradition. Alabama Public Television featured them in an Emmy-winning program.

Along Claiborne Lake

With mostly forested shorelines and little human habitation, Claiborne Lake offers many diverse recreational activities. People can launch their boats at Silver Creek or Isaac Creek Campground. The main channel and some feeder creeks provide excellent fishing, boating, paddling and wildlife-watching opportunities. Many people staying at Isaac Creek Campground hunt the Red Hills Wildlife Management Area for deer, squirrels or other game. It covers 13,930 acres north of Monroeville.

“When the river is at normal stage, people do primitive camping on a big sandbar across the river from the landing at the Claiborne Lock and Dam,” says Mike Colquett, executive director of the Monroe County Economic Development Authority in Monroeville. “That’s the area beach. That’s also a good place to go jet skiing, picnicking and swimming.”

Harper Lee, who penned the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” lived in Monroeville. Today, visitors find many reminders of Lee, her novel and the movie it inspired. Every April, Monroeville puts on a play based on the novel. The town also remodeled many buildings and turned some into loft apartments overlooking the town square. The builders named some apartments Scout, Atticus and Harper from the novel.

“Around the downtown square, business is booming,” Colquett says. “People can shop in clothing boutiques, gift shops, antiques shops, garden shops, a gun shop and a coffee and ice cream shop. We have a Storybook Trail with pages from children’s books on display around the square.”

From the Claiborne Dam, the Alabama River flows southward an additional 72 miles until it merges with the Tombigbee River to form the Mobile River near Mount Vernon. The Mobile River and its associated streams create the 250,000-acre Mobile-Tensaw Delta north of Mobile Bay. Here, the mighty stream ends its long journey after providing unlimited recreational opportunities along the way.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.