15 gifts for the modern Alabama Southern gentleman

Finding the perfect gift for the Southern gentleman on your list is no simple feat. Sifting through the typical go-tos can seem repetitive and unimpressive. Luckily, we have put together a curated gift guide for the modern Southern gentleman that is sure to deliver this holiday season. Our top picks are ideal for both the casual professional and the avid outdoorsman.

Magnolia League, a Southern-based men’s skincare brand, offers products that are light, fast-absorbing and comfortable so men not only look but feel their best on and off the course. Its Ultralight Age Defense SPF Sunscreen is the “ultimate lightweight daily face moisturizer and mineral sunscreen with SPF 50.”

Village Apothecary’s “This Candle Smells Like Christmas” candle is a best-seller for a reason. The seasonal scent is meant to smell nostalgic and comforting with top notes of mulled cider, cinnamon bark and candied orange peel. Hints of clove, pine and fir combine to create the perfect holiday candle for everyone on your list.

Tom Beckbe is known for its timeless outdoor apparel and gear that is a favorite among Southern outdoorsmen. A finalist in Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Awards, the Kinsman Vest is one of the brand’s best-loved staple pieces. One of the vest’s coveted qualities is its waxed shell that patinas beautifully over time.

Double Layer Wool Tupelo Trucker Jacket | Billy Reid ($448)

Every piece from Billy Reid is sure to become a classic in your closet, and this Tupelo Trucker Jacket is no exception. As the brand says it, “Introduced to the collection in 2008 as a practical way to keep the elbows of ‘your favorite sweatshirt’ from becoming worn, the Dover Sweatshirt has become an iconic piece that only gets better with age. The Dover is a mainstay for us and continues to be a favorite season after season.”

Known for curating a covetable collection of golf wear, Pebblehurst is a well-loved local brand. In the words of owner Ron Smith, “I wanted to create a one-stop golf shop, unlike anything else. Therefore, if you visit our shop in Homewood, Alabama, you will be amazed at how different the shop looks and feels than any other golf shop around.” This custom driver headcover is the perfect gift for the picky golf enthusiast on your list.

Christopher Mobley is regarded as a top destination for University of Alabama apparel. Best known for its iconic Tide polos, the brand offers a number of slick and simple pieces. The Tuscaloosa Vault Cedar Performance Polo by Peter Millar is the perfect present for the football fanatic on your list. Christopher Mobley also offers polos for other SEC teams, and Peter Millar has a broad selection of gameday polos to pick from.

Crafted by the talented Andrew Lee Design, this custom wood-burned oyster shucker is a great pick for the seafood expert on your list. According to the brand, this shucker is “Tough, no frills, does the job. That’s what you need when you’re shuckin’ oysters. And yet, no one hand-burned oyster design is the same. It’s those nice touches that make the experience more enjoyable and rewarding.”

For the adventurer on your list who prefers experiences to gifts, a fly-fishing lesson from the Alabama School of Fly Fishing may be the answer you are looking for. The school offers classes for fly fishers of all skill levels from beginners to the more advanced. It also offers the option to book private fly-casting lessons for both individuals and groups of all skill levels. According to the school, “We can also tailor lessons to your needs, whether it’s learning to double haul for a trip to the Bahamas or perfecting your roll cast for stalking redeye bass or wild trout in the creeks of Appalachia.”

For the outdoorsman who is always on the go, Chêne’s Scout Boot is an ideal option. Made from premium neoprene and rubber, the pair is waterproof and ready for anything. “Whether you’re running the roads scouting, working around the farm or relaxing back at the camp, the Scout Boot is the perfect do-it-all everyday boot to tackle water and muddy environments.”

By the talented Dirk Walker, the Bray’s Island Plantation Quail Hunt Print is a great gift for the person looking to bring a piece of the outdoors home. The Alabamian was the only artist outside Georgia selected by the Atlanta Braves and SunTrust Bank to have work in the new Atlanta Braves stadium in Marietta, Georgia.

Kevin’s Canvas & Leather Boot Bag is a perfect gift for the organized outdoorsman and a well-constructed choice for protecting a favorite pair of boots during travel. According to Kevin’s, “This high-quality bag is crafted with heavy-duty canvas and rich leather trim, providing reliable protection. Its import-grade construction ensures the bag will withstand the test of time. The generous size allows for most boots to fit inside, so you can travel with peace of mind.”

Conecuh Sausage is one of the best-known Alabama products. With its assortment pack, yocan gift the Conecuh fan on your list the chance to try new flavors or revisit favorites from Hickory Smoked and Spicy & Hot to Cajun and Cracked Black Pepper.

Clyde May’s is one of the Southeast’s favorite whiskeys, and with a new distillery in Troy, Alabama, this is the perfect time to gift its Alabama Style spirit. The batch is aged in oak barrels for four years and is described by Clyde May’s as a “warm, medium-bodied spirit with accents of black pepper and hints of anise and toasted oak.”

This casual cap by Mizzen+Main is perfect for the loungewear lover on your list. “This classic snapback rope hat is the perfect Saturday hat — whether you’re on the course or just out and about on the town, it adds a classic athletic style to any outfit.”

“Made by These Moments” is the second studio album from Mobile, Alabama, natives The Red Clay Strays, and the band’s debut album on RCA Records. This collection celebrates all the incredible moments that have defined the band’s fast-rising success.