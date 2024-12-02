James Spann: Cold, dry weather continues in Alabama through Tuesday; some rain Wednesday night

COLD: A new shot of cold, dry air will drop into Alabama today, keeping temperatures well below average. Look for a high between 47 and 52 degrees over the northern counties, with mid 50s to the south. A freeze is likely early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings almost down to the Gulf Coast, with most places in the 20s. Colder spots across north Alabama will see upper teens.

Clouds will increase Wednesday, and a disturbance will bring some light rain to the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After reaching the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, colder air follows the rain, and many north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 40s Friday. Another freeze is likely Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Forecast confidence is very low. We will base the forecast on the reliable European global model, which suggests Saturday will be dry with a high in the 50s. Clouds return Sunday, and rain becomes likely late Sunday into early next week. This could very well be a beneficial rain for the state, with amounts of 1-2 inches possible. But the timing could easily change over the next few days, so watch for forecast updates if you have something planned outdoors this weekend.

There’s no sign of any severe thunderstorms for Alabama through mid-December.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the year so far, and the departure from average:

Mobile — 56.84 inches (4.93 inches below average)

Muscle Shoals — 49.61 (0.67 above average)

Anniston — 48.17 (0.51 above average)

Dothan — 47.79 (1.43 below average)

Huntsville — 47.73 (0.87 below average)

Montgomery — 46.08 (0.22 below average)

Tuscaloosa — 45.29 (3.32 below average)

Birmingham — 44.66 (7.23 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A dynamic storm system produced three tornadoes in Illinois and one in Arkansas. The same system brought significant hail to St. Louis.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.