James Spann: New surge of cold air moving into Alabama

COLD: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon; midafternoon temperatures range from 46 at Huntsville to 62 at Mobile.

Some clouds will move into the northern counties this evening, and a few sprinkles or flurries are possible across the Tennessee Valley tonight. But the air is very dry, and most places will see no precipitation at all. Freezing temperatures are likely early Tuesday morning deep into south Alabama. A freeze is possible down to near the Gulf Coast early Wednesday with a clear sky and light wind.

Clouds will increase Wednesday, and a disturbance will bring some light rain to the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After reaching the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, colder air follows the rain, and many north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 40s Friday. Another freeze is likely Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Forecast confidence is very low. We will base the forecast on the reliable European global model, which suggests most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 50s. Clouds return Sunday, and rain becomes likely Sunday night into early next week. This could very well be a beneficial rain for the state, with amounts of 1-2 inches possible. But the timing could easily change over the next few days, so watch for forecast updates if you have something planned outdoors this weekend.

There’s no sign of any severe thunderstorms for Alabama through mid-December.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the year so far, and the departure from average:

Mobile — 56.84 inches (4.93 inches below average)

Muscle Shoals — 49.61 (0.67 above average)

Anniston — 48.17 (0.51 above average)

Dothan — 47.79 (1.43 below average)

Huntsville — 47.73 (0.87 below average)

Montgomery — 46.08 (0.22 below average)

Tuscaloosa — 45.29 (3.32 below average)

Birmingham — 44.66 (7.23 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A dynamic storm system produced three tornadoes in Illinois and one in Arkansas. The same system brought significant hail to St. Louis.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.