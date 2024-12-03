15 gifts for the modern Alabama Southern belle

Great gifts for the women in your life this year include, clockwise from top left, All About the Mix Pinky Ring from M.G. Style and Henri Noel; Vaucluse Leather Wrap Ring Belt from Dreamers Supply Co.; Versailles Theme NLT Notetaking Bible from Hosanna Revival; Seashell Crepe Boat Neck Long Sleeve Blouse from Antonio Melani and Elizabeth Damrich; Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Rhône from Williams-Sonoma; and Wooden Bird Sculpture from Chisel & Wood. (contributed)

Gift-giving is a vital part of the holidays in the South, and there is an unspoken art that separates the masterful gift-givers from the gifting lightweights. Our gift guide for the modern Southern belle is a collection of 15 gifts that are carefully curated to impress even the most stylish of Southern it-girls.

We are in love with this All About the Mix Pinky Ring by Henri Noel in collaboration with M.G. Style. Alabama-based stylist and wardrobe consultant Mary Glenn McElveen is one of the state’s most effortlessly stylish women. Crafted in solid yellow, white and rose gold, the 14K pinky ring is “perfect for adding a touch of elegance and color to any look.”

Liz Damrich, another notable Southern style icon from Athens, Alabama, has teamed up with Antonio Melani to craft a curated collection of timeless pieces. One of the collection’s most beautiful items, the Seashell Crepe Boat Neck Blouse, is a beautifully versatile piece that is the perfect gift for the fashion-forward friend on your list.

With a mission “to create products that are modern, feminine and refined in detail,” any piece from Susan Gordon Pottery will be a winner when selecting gifts for your favorite Southern belle. This stunning hand-painted ceramic vase accented with edges of 22K gold is the ideal find for those leaning into sentimental gifting this season.

Every holiday, we are drawn back to the beauty and casual elegance of Dreamers Supply Co.’s accessories. Every Southern belle deserves a touch of the South of France, and that is exactly what the Vaucluse belt represents. “Designed during our time in Provence — the blend of medieval ruins and French markets were an endless source of inspiration! Made with Italian vegetable-tanned leather, dyed in-house and fastened with antique hardware we sourced in L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue.”

No gift guide is complete without a covetable beauty product, and this year’s pick is sure to please. Agent Nateur has become a staple among the luxury clean beauty community, and its Holi (oil) may be the best-loved among its lauded line of products. This skincare essential has proven itself a holy grail for reducing signs of aging and offering a lovely, luminous glow.

Give the gift of a new forever favorite with the RAILS Minna Dress. According to Carriage House, the skillfully designed dress is “the structured denim dress dreams are made of. Cut from a heavy denim fabrication with a scoop neck and empire waist, this dress fits and flares with darts and contrasting seaming details.”

For the woman who loves a getaway, Andiamo Lodge offers the perfect peaceful mountain retreat in Mentone. With exciting experiences happening year-round, the holiday season is the perfect time to reserve a relaxing weekend. From photography, cooking and art classes to fly fishing, rock climbing and horseback riding, there is something for everyone at Andiamo.

basic. is a one-stop shop for beautiful, perfectly cut pieces that make a fabulous addition to any wardrobe. The Cove Linen Pant is the perfect option for the woman on your list whose style is casual but cool. According to basic., the Cove Linen Pant is a “stylish piece that adds effortless flow to any outfit.” As an NLT (no less than) piece, each pair is ethically produced and made-to-order, and designed, cut and sewn in-house in the interest of sustainability.

Over the last few years, Le Creuset has become an increasingly beloved brand, and its cast iron Dutch oven is one of its most recognizable products. In the maker’s words, “Handcrafted in France with only premium materials, our legendary enameled cast iron provides even heat and moisture distribution for dishes with consistently superior texture and flavor.” Known as a pioneer in color development, Rhône colorway is one of Le Creuset’s most popular offerings, making it the perfect gift for the picky cook on your list.

Handcrafted by Talaya Champion, the Noho is a beautiful, tanned leather everyday bag ideal for the minimalist on your list. Champion says, “My aim is to always keep fashion in the forefront while making sure I keep my impact on Mother Earth minimal. Each design also keeps function and wearability in mind with the goal always being that each piece becomes a vital part of your wardrobe, inspiring us to ‘do more with less.’”

For the chic friend with an eye for design, Chisel & Wood’s wooden bird sculpture will prove the perfect fit. Owner Zach Burandt’s skill, talent and training at the Krenov School of Fine Woodworking shine through in the simplicity and perfection of his work. The handcrafted sculptured bird is made from solid hardwoods and finished with a beeswax polish to preserve the wood’s natural color.

For the world traveler on your list, look no further than the Queen’s Guard Scarf from Le Weekend in Mountain Brook. A timeless wardrobe staple by Nackiyé, “a collection of individually designed artisanal garments savoring the charm of the Eastern Mediterranean,” this piece is intended to pair beautifully with the brand’s Avalanche Sweater.

For the avid note-taker, the NLT Notetaking Bible by Hosanna Revival is a must. A brand on a mission to “create beautiful Bibles and intentional tools to help you seek it,” Hosanna Revival is known for its stunning study tools. The Versailles Theme Bible takes inspiration directly from the beauty of the gardens of the iconic French palace. It features a single gold flower with a floral print pressed into the cover and is paired with a reminder from Scripture that “He has planted eternity in the human heart.”

Village Apothecary’s Sunday Morning Candle is perfect for one who loves a cozy winter morning. Village Apothecary paints the scene — “Picture this: Your tea is in hand, the house is clean and the bath is ready. It’s going to be a good day.” This fan favorite features notes of white tea, lime peel, cedar, ginger, jasmine and sandalwood, among other scents.

Tom Beckbe is well-known for classic pieces that last a lifetime, and the Fairmont Vest is no exception. “The Women’s Fairmont Vest marries style and functionality, combining a feminine silhouette with the classic look and durability of waxed cotton,” the company states. Tom Beckbe’s vests develop a beautiful patina over time, ensuring their status as a timeless closet staple.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.