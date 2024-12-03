Alabama Power partners with Montevallo fishing team to deploy Mossback fishing habitats in Lay Lake

Alabama Power, the University of Montevallo fishing team and Mossback Fish Habitat led an effort to install fishing habitats to Lay Lake. (contributed)

As a continuation of supporting Alabama’s fish habitats, Alabama Power experts and volunteers recently partnered with the University of Montevallo fishing team; Mossback Fish Habitat; Steve Bardin, a fisheries biologist with the Major League Fishing (MLF) professional bass fishing league (formerly FLW); and Greg Vinson, professional bass fishing angler within MLF, to deploy Mossback fish habitat into Lay Lake.

Both professionals are highly familiar with the Mossback fish habitat structures and were thrilled to assist Alabama Power and members of the University of Montevallo Outdoor Scholarship program to host the fish enhancement project.

“The U of M students have worked with us over the years in several fish habitat enhancement projects,” said Mike Clelland, Alabama Power Environmental Affairs specialist. “By working with us they can learn more about fisheries management, but, more importantly, about other outdoor-related professions that may be available to them.”

Clelland stated although Alabama Power has been engaged in fish habitat enhancement projects for decades and will continue to do so, the company truly enjoys working with college and high school fishing teams, local lake associations and all those interested in improving Alabama fisheries.

Alabama Power, the University of Montevallo fishing team and Mossback Fish Habitat led an effort to install fishing habitats to Lay Lake. (contributed)

The company’s longstanding commitment to expand and enhance fish habitats on the reservoirs has been a consistent top priority over the years.

Earlier this year, Alabama Power partnered with MLF to deploy artificial fish habitat at the Minn Kota Habitat Restoration Project, supported by the KVD Foundation and Mossback Fish Habitat. The deployment took place during a Renew Our Rivers cleanup on the lake.

Volunteers are always a vital part of the overall success of the Renew Our Rivers cleanups. The company works closely with lake homeowner/boatowner organizations and other nonprofits, as well as devoted individual volunteers, to help remove trash from lakes, rivers and streams statewide.

This year, the Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign celebrated its 25th anniversary.

To learn more about Renew Our Rivers, visit APCShorelines.com or download the Alabama Power Shorelines app.