Growth at Brookley Aeroplex gets lift from $2 million SEEDS grant

The Mobile Airport Authority is using a $2 million grant from Alabama’s new SEEDS project to expand Brookley Aeroplex, where it’s building a new terminal for the Mobile International Airport, as depicted in this rendering. (Mobile Airport Authority)

The Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) announced that a $2 million grant from Alabama’s SEEDS (Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy) program will be instrumental in its plans to expand Brookley Aeroplex and boost economic opportunities for the Mobile area.

The SEEDS funding allowed MAA to purchase 272 acres from the Mobile Housing Authority, earmarked for light industrial development, expanding Brookley and offering businesses easy access to multiple transport options.

The $2 million SEEDS grant was matched by $18 million in local funding.

“Receiving the SEEDS grant today reaffirms how important MAA’s work is to our community and state,” MAA Executive Director Andy Wilson said. “This funding moves our Brookley expansion project forward, giving us the resources to bring in new businesses, create jobs and strengthen Mobile’s role in Alabama’s growth.

“I’m excited to help guide this effort and support a strong future for MAA and the region,” Wilson said.

MAA said it is committed to enhancing the capabilities of Brookley, which supports more than 90 businesses. This includes Airbus’ only U.S. aircraft manufacturing facility, Airbus Engineering, VT MAE and Continental Motors, highlighting the complex’s prominent role in the aviation sector.

Commercial hub

This development project aligns with MAA’s broader vision to establish Mobile International Airport (BFM) at Brookley as a central hub for commerce and industry in Alabama, with strategic connections through air, rail, maritime and trucking.

“This investment underscores the transformative potential of BFM for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and we look forward to delivering enhanced infrastructure that benefits our community,” Mobile Airport Authority Chairman Elliot Maisel said.

MAA is constructing a terminal and parking garage at BFM that is expected to open early next year.

“The Mobile Airport Authority’s expansion of Brookley Aeroplex is a pivotal step forward for Alabama’s economic growth and regional connectivity,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The $2 million SEEDS grant, along with the local funding, represents a major investment in Mobile’s future.

“By expanding Brookley’s capacity for light industrial development, this project will enhance Mobile’s attractiveness to new businesses, create high-quality jobs and amplify the impact of the Mobile International Airport on Alabama’s economy,” McNair said. “We’re proud to support initiatives like this that drive long-term growth and position Alabama as a leading destination for business and innovation.”

Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said the SEEDS grant reflects momentum building within the region.

“This grant will catalyze growth at the Brookley Aeroplex, paving the way for new opportunities and reinforcing Mobile’s role as a key player in industrial development,” Byrne said.

Seeding growth

The SEEDS program is an important part of Alabama’s plan to prepare sites for new industries, driving job creation and economic growth. With more than $30 million in allocations from the program’s first round, matched with $38 million in local funding, the state is primed to attract significant new industry.

The SEEDS program, created as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Game Plan initiative to supercharge economic growth across Alabama, is administered by the State Industrial Development Authority.

“We are immensely thankful to Gov. Ivey and the State Industrial Development Authority for their commitment to the future of Mobile International Airport and the Brookley Aeroplex,” Maisel said.

A second round of SEEDS grants is in the works.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.