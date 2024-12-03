James Spann: Another cold night ahead for Alabama; some light rain Wednesday night

COLD, DRY DECEMBER DAY: Temperatures are barely out of the 30s across north Alabama this afternoon despite sunshine in full supply. It is a bit warmer to the south, where Mobile has reached the mid 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold; most communities will see a low in the 20s, and a freeze is likely deep into south Alabama.

Clouds will increase Wednesday afternoon, and a disturbance will bring some light rain to the state Wednesday night into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon any showers will be confined to the far southern counties of the state. Rain amounts will be mostly less than one-half inch. After reaching the 50s Wednesday afternoon, more cold air arrives Thursday, when temperatures will stay in the 40s over the northern counties.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week. Lows will be mostly in the 20s, but colder spots over north Alabama will reach the upper teens. A freeze is likely down to the coast. Friday will be sunny with 40s for north Alabama and 50s to the south. Dry weather continues Saturday with highs in the 50s statewide.

Clouds will increase Sunday, and some rain could reach northwest Alabama by afternoon. Rain becomes likely Sunday night as moisture levels continue to rise.

Periods of rain are likely across Alabama and the Deep South Monday and Tuesday; a thunderstorm will be possible, but for now we see no risk of severe storms. This will likely be a beneficial rain event, with potential for 1-2 inches; some spots could see more. The latter half of next week will be mostly dry and cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: The 1983 Iron Bowl game, played at Legion Field, is one of the greatest in the history of the rivalry. The game started in beautiful, warm sunshine after a stormy night of very heavy rains that caused severe flooding in the Birmingham area, with 9.22 inches at the National Weather Service Forecast Office on Oxmoor Road. If the amount had been recorded at the Airport, it would have stood as the all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the city until Hurricane Ivan. One person was killed by flooding in Bessemer.

During the third quarter, a line of severe thunderstorms was approaching western Jefferson County, and a tornado warning was issued. The radar at Centreville showed a well-defined hook echo heading directly toward the stadium. The game was not stopped. By 10 minutes to go, the rain was coming down in torrents as Auburn tried to control the ball and win the game in the horrible conditions, clinging to a 23-20 lead. The rain began to fall so heavily that you could barely see the field on the cameras.

Fortunately, the storm did not produce a tornado in western Birmingham, or the results would have been catastrophic. Later, the same storm dropped an F3 tornado that heavily damaged the Winn-Dixie store at Sky City in Oxford, killing two people. A total of seven tornadoes touched down across the state that afternoon and evening.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.