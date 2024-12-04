After 72 years, Alabama’s Tucker Pecan Co. sees sweet success with two new locations

“If you have a good name, people will follow you,” said David Little, owner of Tucker Pecan Co. Pecans of all sorts – natural halves, roasted and salted, honey glazed, honey jalapeno, chocolate covered – fill the shelves. Tucker Pecan also makes its own trail mix, cheese straws and casseroles. (Nancy King Dennis / Alabama Retailer)

After more than 70 years as a retailer in Montgomery, Tucker Pecan Co. has entered a new phase. In October 2023, owner David Little opened a new store in neighboring Wetumpka, and this past spring relocated the Montgomery operation to a much smaller building.

Tucker Pecan originally began selling in-shell pecans in 1952 at a curb stand on McDonough Street in downtown Montgomery. A shelling operation, warehouse space and a brick-and-mortar store followed, and, as time went by, the retailer added flavored pecans and pecan candies.

The sense of adaptability that has guided Tucker Pecan for 72 years continues in its new locations, where customers find the freshest pecans from Southern growers, along with pecan candies, gourmet specialty foods and other quality gift items.

“As things change, you have to change,” said David Little, owner of Tucker Pecan Co.

Opening the Wetumpka store came from an unexpected opportunity. A friend had purchased a building in the quaint revitalized downtown and encouraged Little to set up a store there. Since most of Tucker Pecan sales come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, Little and the building’s owner made sure the new venture was up and running for the start of the 2023 season.

Toward the end of October when Little was filling up the 132 Company St. store in Wetumpka, the area was bustling with trick-or-treaters for a “Coosa Candy Crawl.”

“I had taken two big bags of Dum-Dums lollipops and other candy with me, just in case some kids came by,” he said. When he stepped out of his store, he saw children and parents everywhere. “I was like, I love this. This is us. This is family,” Little said. That “Mayberry” feeling has continued in Wetumpka. “They’ve embraced us, and they’ve taken us into the community.”

In April 2024, Tucker Pecan relocated from downtown Montgomery’s McDonough Street to 1935 Mulberry St. “It was just an economic decision,” Little said. The equipment used in the shelling operation needed repair, the service itself was no longer an emphasis, and the 10,000-square-foot building brought with it significant overhead.

Now that the company operates out of a 2,000-square-foot store in Wetumpka, and a 2,400-square-foot building in midtown Montgomery, he said he can concentrate on filling the space with quality items and new products.

Fortunately, the Mulberry Street location was formerly a catering operation. Because the kitchen was already permitted, it wasn’t too hard to check off the requirements for using it to make candies, cheese straws, trail mix and other food products. Casseroles are among the newer offerings – an addition that came after the caterer told Little how well they sold for him. “I’m trying to bridge the gap during the summertime,” he said. “If customers come in here to buy a casserole, they’re going to look around.”

Some aspects of the business haven’t changed. What started in 1952 as a family-owned business that knew its customers is keeping that mindset alive. “Everything we do here is based on how we would want to be treated when we go somewhere. Service is No. 1,” he said. “If you lose sight of that, you’re done – because there’s somebody else out there to take your spot.”

A staff of seven expands during the holidays and includes long-timers like 37-year veteran Maddie Hudson, who makes turtle candy and bags roasted pecans along with other duties.

Tucker Pecan’s sales are divided about 40% wholesale, 60% retail, in addition to a lot of organization fundraisers. Montgomery-based Peppertree Steaks N’ Wines and Homewood-based Alabama Goods are the only other retailers that offer Tucker Pecan products.

While a lot of half pecan pieces are sold for holiday cooking, especially before Thanksgiving, the biggest sellers are always roasted and salted pecans. Christmas continues to generate the most sales. A roster of regular customers calls each year for a fresh round of holiday gifts. Little recommends making any orders to be shipped by Dec. 1.

Tucker Pecan Co.

tuckerpecan.com

1935 Mulberry St. in Montgomery

132 Company St. in Wetumpka

Hours:

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

This story originally appeared in the November 2024 Alabama Retailer.