Dr. Ann says … Is your dark chocolate safe? Here’s what you need to know

In this recipe, Dr. Ann attempts to capture and exploit the most delicious and robust combination of “brain-boosting” foods that can fit into a cookie. (Dr. Ann)

I’ve been getting a lot of questions recently about heavy metals in dark chocolate — my favorite and top-rated “healthy” dessert. This all started after a high-profile report from Consumer Reports that raised concerns about heavy metals in some popular dark chocolate brands.

For me, though, this wasn’t exactly news. I’ve been following ConsumerLab (not to be confused with Consumer Reports) for years. ConsumerLab is a trusted consumer watchdog group that focuses on the health value and safety of supplements and functional foods. They’ve been testing dark chocolate bars for heavy metals like cadmium and lead, as well as for beneficial compounds like flavanols, long before this recent report.

Why flavanols matter in dark chocolate

Flavanols are the “good stuff” in dark chocolate. These powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds are what give dark chocolate its health benefits. Research shows that flavanols can improve heart and blood vessel function as well as benefit your skin and metabolic health.

The challenge? Not all dark chocolate bars are created equal. The goal is to find one that’s high in flavanols but low in heavy metals. Specifically, you want a bar that stays under published safety limits for heavy metals.

My top pick for dark chocolate: Ghirardelli 72%

Based on ConsumerLab’s recent evaluations, my go-to recommendation is Ghirardelli 72% dark chocolate bars. Not only is this brand widely available, but it’s also one of the best values in terms of how much you pay for the flavanol content you’re getting.

To give you some perspective, Ghirardelli 72% has two to four times more flavanols than most other bars tested. This makes a real difference if you’re looking to enjoy dark chocolate for its health benefits.

If you want all the specifics, including where other brands landed in terms of cadmium and flavanols, you can do what I do and subscribe to ConsumerLab.com. Otherwise, feel confident enjoying up to two squares of Ghirardelli 72% once a day.

Dr. Ann’s ‘One Smart Cookie’ recipe

I devised this recipe to capture and exploit the most delicious and robust combination of “brain-boosting” foods that I could fit into a cookie. Yes, it has calories and some sugar, but it is loaded with an all-star lineup of brain-healthy ingredients. Be smart and practice portion control – one cookie is enough.

Ingredients

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1½ cups whole wheat flour (I prefer King Arthur brand white whole wheat flour)

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup wheat germ

2 teaspoons cinnamon

⅓ cup canola oil or melted coconut oil

½ cup pureed prunes (I use baby food)

½ cup molasses

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 large omega 3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts

1½ cups dark chocolate chips

1 cup dried cranberries (craisins)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine the dry ingredients (oats, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, wheat germ) in a bowl and mix.

In separate bowl beat oil, sugar, molasses and prune puree until well blended. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Fold the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and mix gently. Stir in the chocolate chips, walnuts and dried cranberries.

For each cookie, take about 2 heaping tablespoons of dough and form into a ball. Place on a baking sheet covered in Pam spray and flatten a bit. Bake until the cookies are golden brown, about 12-14 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes, then transfer to a plate or rack to cool completely. Makes about 24 medium-sized cookies.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.