James Spann: Some light rain for Alabama tonight; another shot of cold air Thursday

FRIGID START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Gadsden — 19

Fort Payne — 19

Helena — 21

Jasper — 21

Pell City — 21

Talladega — 21

Chelsea — 21

Oneonta — 23

Greenville — 23

Troy — 23

Anniston — 24

Decatur — 25

Bessemer — 25

Selma — 25

Eufaula — 25

Huntsville — 26

Jemison — 26

Tuscaloosa — 26

Haleyville — 27

Birmingham — 27

Muscle Shoals — 27

Albertville — 27

Alexander City — 27

Cullman — 28

Auburn — 28

Dothan — 29

Mobile — 34

With a partly sunny sky, temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase late in the day, and some rain is likely tonight, mostly over the southern two-thirds of the state (along and south of I-20). Rain amounts should be less than one-half inch, and most of the rain will end early Thursday morning.

Another shot of colder air moves into the Deep South Thursday with a clearing sky, and by Friday morning a freeze is likely down to the Gulf Coast. Colder spots across north Alabama will drop into the 15- to 19-degree range early Friday. The sky will be sunny, and temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over the northern half of the state Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry with highs in the 50s for most of the state. Low 60s are likely for south Alabama Sunday; clouds will increase during the day ahead of a system that will bring rain into the state by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A good soaking is likely for all of Alabama early next week. We project rain amounts of 2-3 inches from Sunday night through Tuesday night. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. The latter half of the week looks cool and dry, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The Alabama high school state football championship games will be played this year at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

For the 7A game tonight (Thompson vs. Central Phenix City), the sky will be cloudy with just a small chance of some light rain during the second half. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

There are three games Thursday (3A at 11 a.m., 1A at 3 p.m. and 5A at 7 p.m.). The sky will be partly sunny for the day games with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. For the game Thursday night, the sky will be clear with low 40s at kickoff, falling quickly into the 30s.

Three games close out the event on Friday (4A at 11 a.m., 2A at 3 p.m. and 6A at 7 p.m.). The sky will be clear; temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for the day games, and 30s are expected for most of the night game.

On Friday the C-USA Championship game will be played at Jacksonville; Jax State will host Western Kentucky (6 p.m. kickoff at Amfirst Stadium). The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 30s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: December started off with chilly temperatures in London, resulting in Londoners burning more coal to heat their homes. On Dec. 5, high pressure settled over the Thames River, causing a dense layer of smog to develop. The smog became so thick by Dec. 7 that virtually no sunlight was seen in London. Most conservative estimates place the death toll at 4,000, with some estimating the smog killed as many as 8,000 people.

