DC BLOX plans new advanced data centers in Montgomery and Huntsville, Alabama

DC BLOX plans to develop hyperscale edge node sites, an advanced form of data center, in Montgomery and Huntsville. The projects are part of DC BLOX’s efforts to meet the region’s rapidly growing demand for cutting-edge digital infrastructure. (DC BLOX)

DC BLOX, a leading provider of digital infrastructure in the Southeast, has announced plans to develop three new hyperscale edge node sites, with Montgomery and Huntsville selected as locations for advanced data centers.

These investment projects underscore Atlanta-based DC BLOX’s commitment to meeting the region’s rapidly growing demand for cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

The Montgomery data center will initially deliver 5 megawatts (MW) of capacity for a hyperscale anchor tenant, with the potential to scale up to 40MW for additional tenants.

Huntsville’s site, along with another in South Carolina, is also designed to provide 5MW of power, further strengthening DC BLOX’s presence in the Southeast.

“Our expansion reflects the strength of our strategy and our deep understanding of the Southeastern market,” said Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “These new facilities demonstrate our dedication to building scalable, efficient digital infrastructure that supports hyperscale companies operating at the edge and benefits from the Southeast’s dynamic growth and favorable economics.”

The company’s growing portfolio of infrastructure includes Tier III data centers, large-scale hyperscale data centers and a regional fiber network — all essential to addressing the Southeast’s increasing need for edge data services.

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said DC BLOX’s investment projects represent a positive development for the state’s business climate.

“DC BLOX’s decision to expand in Montgomery and Huntsville solidifies Alabama’s position as a leader in digital infrastructure in the Southeast,” McNair said. “Investments like this not only enhance connectivity but also create new economic opportunities for our communities.

“This is yet another example of how Alabama is attracting transformative industries and building a foundation for sustained growth in the digital economy,” she said.

Shelby Stringfellow, senior vice president of economic development at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, said DC BLOX’s plans will bring innovation and economic opportunity to the community.

“DC BLOX’s new data center in Montgomery cements our city as a hub for cutting-edge digital infrastructure. This investment is a major milestone that reinforces our business-friendly environment and positions Montgomery for transformative growth,” Stringfellow said.

The announcement follows Meta Holdings’ decision last year to invest $800 million in a data center in Montgomery, further demonstrating the region’s rising prominence as a destination for digital infrastructure and innovation.

DC BLOX already operates data centers in Birmingham and Huntsville.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.