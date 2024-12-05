Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park receives $2 million SEEDS grant

Officials in Lauderdale County celebrate a $2 million grant from Alabama’s SEEDS program for improvements at the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park. (contributed)

Officials in Lauderdale County celebrated a significant milestone as the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park was awarded a $2 million grant through Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program.

This funding, part of a statewide initiative to stimulate local economies, will be used to enhance infrastructure at the industrial park, paving the way for new businesses and sustainable job opportunities in the region.

Gov. Kay Ivey highlighted the impact of the investment, emphasizing her administration’s commitment to economic development across Alabama.

“This SEEDS grant is a powerful investment in the future of Florence and Lauderdale County, helping to ensure that communities across Alabama have the infrastructure needed to attract high-quality jobs and expand opportunities for their residents. By developing industrial parks like Florence-Lauderdale, we’re strengthening Alabama’s position as a top destination for new business and industry,” Ivey said. “Our state’s commitment to strategic site development is clear, and I’m proud to see this investment support sustainable growth in the Shoals.”

The SEEDS program was established to support Alabama’s economic growth by providing financial assistance for industrial and commercial site readiness, positioning the state as a prime location for business expansion and job creation.

A total of $30 million was allocated in the first round of SEEDS funding, matched by $38 million in local contributions.

In the Shoals, the SEEDS grant will be used at the Florence-Lauderdale Advantage Site for essential improvements, including stormwater drainage, enhanced transportation and utility infrastructure, and a 300,000-square-foot speculative building pad. The local contribution totaled $1.5 million.

These developments will ensure the site remains competitive on a national level, attracting industries looking for ready-to-build locations.

“The SEEDS program exemplifies Alabama’s dedication to fostering long-term economic prosperity by making strategic investments in site readiness across our state,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park’s enhancements, supported by the SEEDS grant, will enable the region to compete on a national level, attracting businesses that bring well-paying jobs and spur local economic growth.

“We look forward to seeing this site evolve into a cornerstone of economic opportunity for the Shoals and a key asset in Alabama’s economic development strategy,” McNair said.

Local support

Local leaders, including Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA), expressed enthusiasm for the grant’s potential effects.

“This grant will allow us to attract high-quality businesses to the area, bringing new jobs and opportunities to our community,” Jackson said. “We are grateful to Governor Ivey for her continued support of economic development in the Shoals.”

The Florence-Lauderdale Advantage Site has also secured additional investment support to maximize its development potential. The Tennessee Valley Authority, through its InvestPrep program, will fund the construction of the 300,000-square-foot building pad and key infrastructure enhancements.

Additionally, the Florence Industrial Development Board and Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Expansion Committee have committed resources to expand the stormwater detention pond.

SEDA and the Shoals Industrial Development Committee have also allocated money from the Shoals Economic Development Fund to reinforce these regional economic growth initiatives.

A second round of SEEDS funding is in the works, with the State Industrial Development Authority expected to announce recipients early next year.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.